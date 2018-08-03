naturewn.com

Trending Topics Disney Vaginal rejuvenation Inflammation surgery dolphin

Perseids 2018: How To Enjoy The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year

By Naia Carlos
Aug 03, 2018 01:28 AM EDT
Close
 Perseid Meteor Shower
August marks the month of the much-awaited Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to be extra special in 2018.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Star gazers can catch a glimpse of the most astounding meteor shower of the year on Aug. 11 to 13: the Perseids.

The Perseid Meteor Shower

The annual spectacle is expected to be extra spectacular this year due to the moonless skies during its peak. Sky watching enthusiasts can enjoy an unencumbered view of cosmic fireballs streaking overhead.

"This year the moon will be near new moon, it will be a crescent, which means it will set before the Perseid show gets underway after midnight," Bill Cooke, a meteor expert from NASA, explains to Space.com. "The moon is very favorable for the Perseids this year, and that'll make the Perseids probably the best shower of 2018 for people who want to go out and view it."

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is visible from Aug. 11 to 13, but Cooke says he's more inclined to favor the night of Aug. 12 to 13 for a better show. However, either night is projected to be a dazzling display of meteors.

During these nights, Earth will be passing through the densest part of the Comet Swift-Tuttle's path. This region is littered with the most dust and debris from the comet's orbit, which results in a high frequency of meteors visible in the nighttime sky.

There will be about 60 to 70 meteors per hour during the peak nights.

Cooke recommends taking in as much of the sky as possible to get the best Perseids experience. People are advised to find a dark spot in the suburbs or countryside. It takes a half an hour for the eyes to adjust to darkness, so patience is necessary.

Other Sky Events This August

While the Perseid meteor shower is likely the most awaited spectacle in August 2018, there are a few other notable events that sky-watching enthusiasts may enjoy.

According to National Geographic, one of the cosmic sights that's visible from Earth this month is what's dubbed as the "cosmic teapot" on Aug. 8. Located at the heart of the Sagittarius constellation, this stellar pattern is shaped distinctly like a slightly tipped teapot. It's visible using a telescope or even binoculars in areas without light pollution.

Also on Aug. 8, the glowing gas cloud known as Lagoon nebula in the Sagittarius constellation will also be visible using telescopes and binoculars.

A few days later on Aug. 11, a partial solar eclipse will occur. Those who want a glimpse should step outside for the maximum eclipse at 5:46 a.m ET. The phenomenon will last for 3.5 hours and will be seen from Canada, Greenland, northern Europe, and northeast Asia.

TagsPerseid Meteor Shower, meteor shower, Perseids

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Earth’s Mantle Is Torn Apart Under Tibet, Triggering Earthquakes In The Region

Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth

Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars

NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds

Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles

Join the Conversation

Ticks

Researchers Get Help With Tick Problem From 'Citizen Scientists'
Cancer
CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
Viking 2 On Mars
NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
Loess Plateau
Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought
Seniors
These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
Stars
Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
Coral Reefs
Coral Reefs Need Bird Poop, But Rat Infestations Threaten Seabird Population
Pink
World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
Crabbing
New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
space

Perseids 2018: How To Enjoy The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year

Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth

Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars

NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds

Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sun Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
  2. 2 Couple In Bed Scientists Weigh In On The Secret To A Happy Sex Life
  3. 3 Saturn Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
  4. 4 The Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
  5. 5 Ban Plastic Straw Use Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics