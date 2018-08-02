Death Valley In Danger Of Becoming Uninhabitable As It Records Hottest Month In History

For the second year in a row, Death Valley in California set the record for the hottest month ever. Scientists warn that the national park's scorching temperatures may soon make it too warm for human habitation. (Photo : Pixabay)

The Death Valley National Park in California turned up the heat in July, tentatively marking the hottest month ever in the history of the planet.

Scientists are even concerned that because of the record-breaking average temperature, the valley could soon be uninhabitable for humans.

A Record-Breaking Broil In The Death Valley

Todd Lericos, a National Weather Service meteorologist, reveals in Phys Org that the month's average temperature at the Death Valley was 42.28 degrees Celsius or about 108.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat spiked during four consecutive days starting July 24, when the desert temperature hit a scorching 52.7 degrees Celsius or 127 degrees Fahrenheit.

Death Valley broke its own record of 41.89 degrees Celsius or 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit that was set in July 2017.

"It eclipsed the record by quite a bit," Lericos says.

He added that the proclamation would need to be reviewed and confirmed before being officially recognized in the record books.

Aside from breaking records for the average monthly temperature, Death Valley also holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 56.67 degrees Celsius or about 134 degrees Fahrenheit on July 10, 1913.

The Heat Of The Park May Become Too Much For People

As July 2018 beat the previously held hottest month on record by a relatively large margin in Death Valley, it may signal a trend that could eventually make the park become uninhabitable. After all, even with the entire planet experiencing a temperature increase, the heat in Death Valley is still on the extreme end of the spectrum.

″[F]or all intents and purposes, large swaths of the tropics and subtropics (including Death Valley) are likely to become too warm for human habitation under continued business-as-usual warming of the planet," leading climate scientist Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, tells Huffington Post.

Tourists Warned Of The Dangers

Despite the unimaginable temperatures and the morbid moniker, the Death Valley remains a tourist draw with its breathtaking, striking contrasts: an endless expanse of arid land and snow-topped peaks, jagged rocks, and wildflowers in bloom.

Tourists, however, are warned to be prepared for the scorching heat. They are advised to drink at least a gallon of water every day and keep extra water in their vehicles. Dressing with sun protection in mind is also extremely important, as well as limiting the time under the sun.

Each traveler should also be conscious of their bodies, watching out for dizziness and other symptoms of heat illnesses.