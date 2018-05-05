naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Carbon Dioxide Levels Set New Record With Concentrations Averaging Over 410 Parts Per Million

By Naia Carlos
May 05, 2018 06:57 AM EDT
Close
 Greenhouse Gases
The planet reaches a sobering milestone as the average carbon dioxide concentrations soar higher than they've ever been. Carbon dioxide is the most prevalent greenhouse gas heating up the planet.
(Photo : David McNew | Getty Images)

April marked a worrying development for the environment as the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit its highest average ever recorded.

Making History In Carbon Dioxide

It's the first time in recorded history that the carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere averaged over 410 parts per million (ppm).

A report from University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography reveals that the Keeling Curve measurement series from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii put the month's average CO2 concentration at 410.31 ppm.

The number marks a 30 percent increase in the global atmosphere's carbon dioxide concentration since the Keeling Curve began in 1958. Before the Industrial Revolution, carbon dioxide levels never exceeded 300 ppm in 800,000 years despite fluctuating throughout the different millennia.

"We keep burning fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide keeps building up in the air," Ralph Keeling, a geochemist and the son of the late Keeling Curve creator Charles David Keeling, says in the report. "It's essentially as simple as that."

Keeling is director of the Scripps CO2 Program.

Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist, took to Twitter to express her dismay at the rising carbon dioxide levels.

"As a scientist, what concerns me the most is what this continued rise actually means: that we are continuing full speed ahead with an unprecedented experiment with our planet, the only home we have," she wrote.

Why It's Important

Greenhouse gases trap solar radiation within the atmosphere, contributing to heating up the planet's temperature. Among these gases, carbon dioxide is the most rampant due to the continuous burning of fossil fuels.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that while carbon dioxide absorbs less heat than other greenhouse gases, it is also a lot more abundant and lasts in the atmosphere far longer than the rest. It also has a marked effect on the ocean, lowering the water's pH level and increasing acidity, which is harmful to a number of marine creatures.

The effects of the rising carbon dioxide concentrations are alarming, from melted ice caps and rising sea levels to the destruction of marine environments.

"We probably have to go back 5 to 10 million years at least to find a time when CO2 levels were naturally that high," Michael Mann, climate scientist from Penn State University, said. "So we are indeed playing an unprecedented, uncontrolled experiment with the one planet in the universe we know that can support life."

Tagscarbon dioxide, global warming, greenhouse gas emissions

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Alert! Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Hits Record High, a 'Real Shock to the Atmosphere

Climate Change Solution? Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel Using Nanoparticles, Light

WATCH: Stunning 3-D View of How Carbon Dioxide Moves Around the Earth

Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Liquid Road-Ready Diesel Fuel in Just One Step

Climate Change Breakthrough: Scientists Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Rocks

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics