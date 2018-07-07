naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer outbreak animal behavior Maine

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out

By Naia Carlos
Jul 07, 2018 07:28 AM EDT
Close
 Kepler Space Telescope
Artist’s conception of the Kepler space telescope observing planets transiting a distant star. The Kepler, which has discovered 70 percent of the known exoplanets, is running low on fuel and is now on sleep mode.
(Photo : NASA Ames/ W Stenzel)

Prepare to say goodbye to the most prolific planet hunter in history, the Kepler telescope, which is running dangerously low on fuel.

In an attempt to save its energy, NASA has put the spacecraft in hibernation mode for now.

Kepler Goes To Sleep

According to a statement from NASA, the Kepler team recently noted that the fuel of the spacecraft is running out.

The spacecraft is currently on its 18th observation campaign, which began in May 2018 and focused on the Cancer constellation. It's the second time scientists are closely observing this particular region, in hopes of confirming exoplanet candidates and perhaps even discovering new ones.

NASA says that it's their top priority for the data collected over the observation period to be sent back to Earth. To do this, there needs to be enough fuel left on Kepler's tank to transmit the copious amounts of data during its scheduled Deep Space Network time in early August.

Until the scheduled data transmission, the Kepler team is keeping the spacecraft in sleep mode, so it doesn't burn its precious remaining fuel.

Of course, the engineers are seeking to maximize the fuel in both collecting as much data as possible and making sure it gets to send the observations to Earth.

"It's like trying to decide when to gas up your car. Do you stop now? Or try to make it to the next station?" Charlie Sobeck, Kepler system engineer, wrote in the agency's mission update last March. "In our case, there is no next station, so we want to stop collecting data while we're still comfortable that we can aim the spacecraft to bring it back to Earth."

An Iconic Planet Hunter Nears Its End

Although scientists are trying to stretch the Kepler's lifespan, NASA acknowledges that the spacecraft's fuel tank will soon dry up. In the March update, Sobeck estimated several months left. Now, the agency knows for sure that there's not much left.

If there's fuel left after the data transmission in August, the Kepler team will launch the 19th observational campaign in Aug. 6.

The Kepler telescope has played a huge part in adding to astronomers' knowledge of space, discovering 70 percent of the 3,750 known exoplanets, according to Space.com. It's an impressive feat that can be appreciated, especially as the Kepler nears the finish line.

NASA's new Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite will take up the planet-hunting duties moving forward.

TagsNASA, kepler, exoplanets

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It

This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

Join the Conversation

Milky Way

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
Asteroid
It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids
Rite Aid Will Soon Sell New Drug Derived From Marijuana Component
Rite Aid May Start Selling Drug Derived From Cannabis Soon
Otter
Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine
Vaccination
Hepatitis A Outbreak Traced To NC Hardee's: People Who Dined There Are Urged To Get Vaccinated
Fox
95-Year-Old Maine Man Kills Rabid Fox With Wooden Plank
Surgery Room
50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman
Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS
AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
Flu
An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
space

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life

Elon Musk Says We Have More Reason To Colonize Space Now

NASA Shares Photo Of Jupiter That Could Be Mistaken For A Work Of Art
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Childbirth
Health & Medicine

This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy
Space

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
Blood Test
Health & Medicine

It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Space

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Poop Rains Down In Canada And Nobody Knows Why
  2. 2 Kepler Space Telescope NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out
  3. 3 Dogs European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives
  4. 4 Morgue Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
  5. 5 Cilantro Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics