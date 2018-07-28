naturewn.com

Measles Alert: Health Officials Warn Of Potential Exposure At Two Boston Locations

By Naia Carlos
Jul 28, 2018 11:39 PM EDT
 Measles Vaccine
Vaccination has proven to be highly effective in combating the measles virus in the United States, but it could still make its way to the country through travelers. In Boston, a young child infected with measles prompted health officials to warn locals of potential exposure.
(Photo : Angelo Esslinger | Pixabay)

A confirmed case of measles has prompted the Boston Public Health Commission to alert the public of potential exposure in two locations in the city.

Measles is a highly contagious virus, but vaccination has proven to be highly effective and has essentially reduced cases in the United States by more than 99 percent. It remains common in countries that do not require vaccinations.

Possible Measles Case In Boston

According to a report from WCVB, a young child from another country traveled to Boston and was found infected with measles.

The city's health officials released the following locations, dates, and times to warn residents who may have been exposed:

  •  Tasty Burger at 1301 Boylston Street (July 19, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
  •  Logan Airport Terminal B (July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Exposed individuals may get sick sometime between July 26 and Aug. 10.

The Boston Public Health Commission recommends those who were at the specified locations during the dates and times noted to call a certified health care provider immediately. Visiting the doctor's office in person is not advised, as the virus can be spread to other patients.

For more information, contact the commission at 617-534-5611.

Measles In The United States

CDC reveals that before the measles vaccine, 3 to 4 million people in the United States were infected every year. Of this number, 400 to 500 people died, 48,000 were hospitalized, and about 1,000 contracted encephalitis.

The measles vaccine, developed in the 1960s, was able to drastically reduce the number of cases in the United States. In 2000, measles was declared eliminated from the country, a feat that was primarily credited to the United States' effective vaccination program as well as measles control in the entire Americas region.

There have been a few isolated cases, though, including one in Snohomish County in Washington in early July.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

The symptoms for measles show up seven to 14 days after infection. It begins with cough, runny nose, high fever, and red watery eyes. A few days later, tiny white Koplik spots appear inside the mouth.

Several days after the first symptoms, rash breaks out from the face. It spreads downward to the rest of the body, sometimes featuring small raised bumps on top of the flat rash. At this point, the fever can jump to over 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Complications can include ear infections and diarrhea. However, more severe cases can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis, which can be fatal especially to young children.

Most Popular

  1. 1 Siberia Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
  2. 2 Ban Plastic Straw Use Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
  3. 3 Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
  4. 4 Black Hole, Star Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter
  5. 5 Lunar Eclipse Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
