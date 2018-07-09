There's 1 Confirmed Case Of Measles In Snohomish County

Measles is in the United States once again as one child has been confirmed with the disease in Snohomish County, Washington. (Photo : Pixabay)

A single confirmed case of measles in Snohomish County in Washington has prompted health officials to issue a warning to the rest of the county.

After all, it only takes one individual to start an outbreak — and Snohomish County is getting ahead of the threat to avoid further infections.

Snohomish County's Measles Threat

The child confirmed to have measles is in the United States as part of a larger group. Along with the child's family, the group was visiting various areas in the Snohomish County.

Local public health officials are monitoring the family who have been exposed and considered unimmune. The unnamed child's activities are also being traced since others who visited the same place at the same time may also be exposed to the infection.

Walmart, 19191 N Kelsey St, Monroe (June 20 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

McDonald's, 19515 State Hwy 2, Monroe (June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Dairy Queen, 19510 State Hwy 2, Monroe (June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

YMCA, 14033 Fryelands Blvd, Monroe (June 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, 1700 13th St, Everett (June 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and June 23, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Wendy's, 2510 Broadway, Everett (June 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Providence — Monroe Clinic Pharmacy, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe (June 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Swedish Redmond Clinic, 18100 NE Union Hill Rd, Ste 200, Redmond (June 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Providence — Monroe Laboratory, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe (June 27 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Those who were at the said locations are recommended to confirm their measles vaccination. Potential infected individuals should also seek medical help if they develop an illness with a fever or unexplained rash between June 21 and July 12.

Those who suspect they are infected should call a clinic in advance before dropping by, so other patients will be able to avoid contracting measles as well.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the rubeola virus.

World Health Organization says the symptoms begin to appear 10 to 12 days after the infection, including high fever, a runny nose, bloodshot eyes, and tiny white spots inside the mouth. A couple of days later, a rash will develop from the face and spreading downward.

Despite the availability of the measles vaccine since the 1960s, measles remain a big problem globally, especially in developing countries. In 2016 alone, 7 million people were afflicted with measles and 89,780 died.