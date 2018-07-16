naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon outbreak Mars ticks

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

By Naia Carlos
Jul 16, 2018 09:56 PM EDT
Close
 Moon, Venus Pair Up
The moon and Venus appear within just inches away from each other in the nighttime sky last Sunday, June 15. The match was visible with the naked eye and enjoyed throughout the United States.
(Photo : NWS Seattle | Twitter)

The moon and Venus has paired up for one night, making for a striking display in the evening sky on Sunday, July 15.

Earthbound skywatchers got a treat with the close encounter as the two celestial bodies appear to float within just inches away from each other in certain places.

Moon, Venus Snuggle For A Night

When two of the planet's closest neighbors orbit close to each other, it's sure to be a stunning sight from Earth, since the moon and Venus appear bright enough to see with the naked eye on most nights.

The unique date between the two objects is visible from the entire United States, but it appears much closer as one goes farther west in North America.

While the moon and Venus — often called the Evening Star for being the brightest "star" in the sky at night — appear strangely close together from Earth's perspective, the two are actually incredibly far apart. Sky and Telescope notes that the moon currently hangs about 224,000 miles away from Earth, while Venus is 400 times more distant at 88 million miles away.

Just a few days after the new moon, the moon is in its early stages and appears very thin. However, the dark side of the moon is actually faintly visible as the sky gets darker. This is due to the glow from Earth's own light, a phenomenon that's known as "earthshine."

Other cosmic bodies also lingered near the duo during their rare meet-up such as the star Regulus and even Mercury.

For those who missed the closest encounter of the moon and Venus last Sunday, don't fret. According to USA Today, the pairing will continue for a couple more nights, before drifting farther and farther away.

Citizen Astronomers Share Photos

With the cosmic event visible even without special equipment, the public was free to view and capture the close encounter to their heart's content.

In social media, there were plenty of striking photos of the moon and Venus' date that can be enjoyed by those who weren't able to step out for the momentous occasion.

Tagsmoon, venus, sky watching

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other

NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished

NASA Has A Space Trash Problem To Solve

NASA Spots 'Spiders' Emerging From The Landscape On Mars

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other

NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished

NASA Spots 'Spiders' Emerging From The Landscape On Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cancer CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
  2. 2 Cape Canaveral NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished
  3. 3 Treatment Smallpox Drug Gets Approved By FDA As Measure Against Bioterrorism
  4. 4 Black Hole Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way
  5. 5 Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure Could Contribute To Alzheimer's Disease: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics