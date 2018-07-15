naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars ticks tick-borne diseases Earth

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other

By Naia Carlos
Jul 15, 2018 09:11 AM EDT
Close
 Asteroid
Artist's concept of what binary asteroid 2017 YE5 might look like. NASA found that the two duo showed striking differences in radar reflectivity, which suggests they have different surface properties.
(Photo : NASA | JPL-Caltech)

It's only been months since the near-Earth asteroid 2017 YE5 was discovered, but now it appears that it's not one, but two rocks.

The binary system consists of a pair of asteroids of nearly identical mass at around 3,000 feet in size. This is quite rare and only the fourth "equal mass" binary system that's ever been recorded. Most of the binary systems that have been witnessed consist of two objects of wildly different sizes.

A Unique Discovery

The near-Earth object was first spotted by the Morocco Oukaimeden Sky Survey on Dec. 21, 2017, according to release from NASA. Back then, very little observations have been made of what's believed to be a regular asteroid.

Several months later, 2017 YE5 brushed close to Earth, making its closest approach in the next 170 years. The relatively close proximity of the asteroid to within 3.7 million miles of Earth allowed scientists to observe it more closely.

Three of the Earth's largest radio telescopes independently confirm the 2017 YE5 as a binary system.

First to suggest the prospect is NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar, which observed two distinct lobes. However, the angle of the rotating system made it difficult for scientists to see if the two objects were actually separated. Eventually, the rotation of the binary system exposed a gap between the duo, confirming that they are indeed two separate asteroids.

A few days after the Goldstone's initial observations, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico and the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia, United States both independently confirmed it: 2017 YE5 is a binary system of two equally sized asteroids.

About 2017 YE5

Aside from its nature as a binary system, other new details about this near-Earth object has also been revealed from its close fly-by past Earth. Brian Warner, who's from the Center for Solar System Studies in Rancho Cucamonga, California, analyzed visible-light data from the system, determining that the two rocks orbit each other once every 20 to 24 hours.

Further observations reveal that the objects are bigger than what their optical brightness indicate, which makes it likely very dark-colored.

Surprisingly, even if this is one of the few equal mass binary systems ever seen by humans, the Goldstone images show that there's a stark difference between the two objects' radar reflectivity, which is not the case in other binary systems on record. These differences suggest that there are also differences in densities, compositions near the surface of the rocks, or surface roughness.

Binary systems are actually quite common in the solar system with 15 percent of all asteroids travel with a partner. In fact, it's so common that scientists have wondered why there are so few impact craters on Earth that are identified as a doublet. Gizmodo reveals that roughly 3 percent of all impact craters are actually binary systems.

TagsNASA, asteroid, space rock, Binary System

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Has A Space Trash Problem To Solve

NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

Japan's Hayabusa2 Comes Close Enough To Ryugu Asteroid To Reveal A Shape Similar To Fluorite

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other

NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished

NASA Spots 'Spiders' Emerging From The Landscape On Mars

NASA Has A Space Trash Problem To Solve

NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Doctor Survey Finds That Over Half Of Physicians Are Burned Out, Which Could Lead To Medical Errors
  2. 2 Cancer CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
  3. 3 Cape Canaveral NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished
  4. 4 Sky NASA Has A Space Trash Problem To Solve
  5. 5 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics