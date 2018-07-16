naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA tick-borne diseases Mars outbreak black hole

Vibrio Outbreak Traced To Crab Meat From Venezuela

By Naia Carlos
Jul 16, 2018 07:26 PM EDT
Close
 Crabs
Crabs are delicious, but a recent Vibrio parahaemolyticus outbreak in four states reveal that consumers need to be careful as well. The flare-up is linked to crab meat imported from Venezuela.
(Photo : Pixabay)

An outbreak of Vibrio parahaemolyticus has swept through four different states with health officials tracing it to fresh crab imported from Venezuela.

The Vibrio bacteria is wreaking havoc in a multi-state flare-up. Investigation is still ongoing at the moment, but the infection has been tracked to have come from South American crab meat.

The Outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration reports that there are 12 cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus as of Thursday, July 12.

Four of all the cases match the outbreak strain identified by Pulsed Field Gel Electrophoresis, which is a DNA fingerprinting technique. All four of these are found in Maryland.

A total of eight cases have been reported in Maryland and two in Louisiana. Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia have one case each.

The dates of the illnesses range from April 1 to July 3. Four of the 12 have also been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

CDC says that the infected people range from 26 to 69 years old, and 67 percent of them are female.

Since the illness has been traced to crab meat from South America, consumers are advised to inquire about the source of their seafood before purchasing crabs in restaurants or supermarkets. These crabs from Venezuela are reportedly placed in plastic tubs and are labeled as "pre-cooked."

FDA and the state are both working to figure out where the Vibrio contamination is from. Officials are also making sure to remove it from the food supply.

About Vibrio Parahaemolyticus

Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a bacteria, which is part of the same family as the one that causes cholera. It lives in brackish saltwater, often found in the coastal waters of United States and Canada, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. People usually get sick by eating contaminated shellfish.

Vibrio often crops up as gastrointestinal illness in humans, while symptoms include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. All these symptoms usually manifest within 24 hours of exposure to the bacteria. The skin can also get infected if an open wound is contaminated.

Fortunately, illness from Vibrio is self-limited and only lasts for about three days. However, there are rare cases that are more severe, especially in people with weak immune systems.

Some of the ways to prevent infection include cooking seafood thoroughly, separating raw and other foods, cleaning hands and tools to avoid contamination, and avoiding exposing open wounds to warm seawater.

TagsVibrio outbreak, outbreak, Venezuela

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

CDC Warns Against Eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal As It's Linked To 100 Salmonella Infections

Smallpox Drug Gets Approved By FDA As Measure Against Bioterrorism

Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown

FDA Determines Source Of Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

Hepatitis A Outbreak Traced To NC Hardee's: People Who Dined There Are Urged To Get Vaccinated
Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other

NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished

NASA Spots 'Spiders' Emerging From The Landscape On Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cancer CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
  2. 2 Cape Canaveral NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished
  3. 3 Treatment Smallpox Drug Gets Approved By FDA As Measure Against Bioterrorism
  4. 4 Black Hole Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way
  5. 5 Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure Could Contribute To Alzheimer's Disease: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics