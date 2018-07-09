naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA children's health HIV cancer outbreak

Harvard Researchers Make Headway On HIV Vaccine

By Naia Carlos
Jul 09, 2018 07:33 PM EDT
Close
 Vaccination
Scientists get closer to a vaccine for HIV as Harvard University reveals good results from tests on an experimental vaccine.
(Photo : Pixabay)

A promising HIV vaccine has just emerged. In a new study, scientists share an experimental vaccine and its success in human and rhesus monkey trials.

For years, the medical community has been trying to find an effective way to ward off the virus. Now, researchers from Harvard University may have found the answer.

An Experimental Vaccine Shows Positive Results

The study, published in The Lancet, reveals that an experimental vaccine for HIV-1 produced comparable and robust immune responses in both humans and rhesus monkeys. It was also able to protect monkeys from an infection with an HIV-like virus.

Human trials included 393 participants in 12 clinics all over the world. All of them were aged 18 to 50 with healthy medical records and no HIV. The participants received four vaccinations over 48 weeks, all of which were found safe and able to produce the anti-HIV response, according to Interesting Engineering.

Seventy-two rhesus monkeys were also part of the trials.

"These results represent an important milestone," coauthor Dan Barouch says in a statement. "This study demonstrates that the mosaic Ad26 prime, Ad26 plus gp140 boost HIV vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in humans and monkeys with comparable magnitude, kinetics, phenotype, and durability and also provided 67 percent protection against viral challenge in monkeys."

Barouch is the director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as well as a professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School.

So far, this is one of only five experimental HIV-1 vaccines that was able to reach this trial stage.

Researchers Remain Cautious

Despite the relatively good results from the human and animal trials, the researchers are careful not to be too confident in the potential vaccine.

Barouch says even these results should be taken with a bit of caution.

"The challenges in the development of an HIV vaccine are unprecedented, and the ability to induce HIV-specific immune responses does not necessarily indicate that a vaccine will protect humans from HIV infection," he explains.

At this point, Barouch says, the team is eager to see the results of the next phase of trials, "which will determine whether or not this vaccine will protect humans against acquiring HIV."

Vaccine Against HIV Is Critical

Finding a vaccine to fight HIV is considered a priority by health agencies worldwide. After all, a huge chunk of the global population is afflicted with it, and the number continues to grow.

Roughly 37 million people live with HIV or AIDS, and there are 1.8 million new cases every year.

As BBC points out, the drug Prep can prevent the infection, but it needs to be taken regularly — as often as daily — to avoid the disease. Scientists have been continually working toward a vaccine, but it's extremely challenging due to the number of various strains there are.

This new "mosaic" vaccine is still in its early stages, but if it passes the different trials, it will go a long way in offering protection to people around the world.

TagsHIV, HIV Vaccine, Harvard University

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Psychopathy Could Be Caused By Brain’s Attention Impairment: Study

Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients

It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It

HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

Join the Conversation

Milky Way

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
Asteroid
It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids
Rite Aid Will Soon Sell New Drug Derived From Marijuana Component
Rite Aid May Start Selling Drug Derived From Cannabis Soon
Otter
Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine
Vaccination
Hepatitis A Outbreak Traced To NC Hardee's: People Who Dined There Are Urged To Get Vaccinated
Fox
95-Year-Old Maine Man Kills Rabid Fox With Wooden Plank
Surgery Room
50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman
Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS
AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
Flu
An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
space

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out

The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It

This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Childbirth
Health & Medicine

This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy
Space

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
Blood Test
Health & Medicine

It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Space

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  2. 2 Stars Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
  3. 3 Rain Poop Rains Down In Canada And Nobody Knows Why
  4. 4 Bat Boys Trapped In Thai Cave May Have Caught Histoplasmosis From Bat And Bird Poop
  5. 5 Brain Psychopathy Could Be Caused By Brain’s Attention Impairment: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics