naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

SpaceX's First Launch Of Falcon 9 'Block 5' Aborted At The Last Minute

By Naia Carlos
May 11, 2018 01:30 AM EDT
Close
 SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5
The newest Falcon 9 version failed to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission was aborted at less than a minute to blast off.
(Photo : SpaceX | Twitter)

The highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket hit a snag and gets aborted at the last minute on Thursday, May 10.

The exact reason why the automatic abort system was activated has not yet been determined.

Last-Minute Delay Of Falcon 9 Launch

According to a report from Reuters, a technical glitch caused the company to postpone the first commercial flight of Falcon 9 rocket's latest iteration Block 5.

Space.com reveals that there were 58 seconds left on the countdown clock when the automatic abort was suddenly triggered. When blast off was aborted, SpaceX was not able to diagnose and fix the issue before the two-hour launch window passed at 6:22 p.m.

While the specific reason for the delay has not yet been revealed, SpaceX was quick to post an update on Twitter to assure followers that they still intend to push through with the rocket's maiden voyage on Friday, May 11. Just like in the first attempt, there will be a two-hour window for launching from 4:14 p.m. to 6:21 p.m. EDT.

The company added that the rocket and satellite are both in good condition.

No explanation for the automatic abort has been provided as of now. Reuters notes that SpaceX needs to check the data logs from the onboard computers to find out what went wrong with the launch so close to takeoff.

This mission, the first for Falcon 9 Block 5, will launch Bangladesh's first communications satellite Bangabandhu-1 into orbit. Built by Thales Alenia Space in France, the satellite is set to offer television and data services throughout the country.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5

SpaceX's new Falcon 9 Block 5, designed to eventually conduct manned missions, is the company's first rocket that meets NASA's standards to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

The newest version of Falcon 9 is packed with around 100 power, safety, and reusability upgrades. Reusability is a particularly significant part of the SpaceX model as the company intends for the Block 5 to be reused up to 10 times with minimal refurbishments and over 100 times with just minor maintenance.

Its reusability updates also include a reusable heat shield protecting the engines and titanium.

TagsSpacex, falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon 9

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX's Rockets Are Powerful, But NASA Says They Come With A Major Risk

US Air Force to Launch Mission Using SpaceX Rocket Instead of ULA's Atlas V

SpaceX Going Big: Elon Musk Company Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Falcon Heavy

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics