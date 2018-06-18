naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars CDC dust storms Albert Einstein

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

By Naia Carlos
Jun 18, 2018 12:25 AM EDT
Close
 Mars
Scientists say Mars will be the closest to Earth than it has ever been since 2003.
(Photo : Colin Behrens | Pixabay)

Astronauts are trying to get to Mars, but the Red Planet is actually venturing nearer to Earth — enough to be visible to the naked eye.

Sky enthusiasts will be out in the coming weeks as experts say Mars is set to be the brightest it has been in over a decade.

Mars Gets Close

According to the Weather Channel, Mars' orbit will be away from Earth at a distance of just 35.8 million miles.

While it's not quite as intimate as 2003's flyby — the two planets' closest encounter in 60,000 years at 34.9 million miles away — the next coming weeks will still yield an incredible glimpse of the Red Planet.

Astronomer Dean Regas from the Cincinnati Observatory tells Mother Nature Network that the upcoming pass will nearly be as stunning as the ultra-close opposition 15 years ago.

"Mars will easily be visible to the naked eye," Regas promises. "In fact, you will be hard pressed to miss it. It will look like a glowing orange beacon of light rising in the southeast after sunset. It'll be much brighter than any star, brighter than Jupiter, nearly as bright as Venus. And you'll see it every night for the next several months."

Mars' Visibility From Earth

While the two planets' orbits are next to each other, their journeys along their respective orbits can make the distance between the Earth and Mars very different. When they're at opposite ends of their orbits, the two planets can be impossibly far apart. Other times, such as 2003 and 2018, the orbits can take them very near each other.

Most of the time, the much farther Jupiter outshines Mars due to the giant's sheer size. Venus is always the brightest object in the sky when it's up, but when it sets, Jupiter usually takes its place as the most visible star in the sky. However, Mars will be in the spotlight for a couple of weeks in July and August.

Step out of the house to spot Mars in the sky in the following weeks — even sans a telescope. It is expected to be brightest in the hours before sunrise of Tuesday, July 31.

Better catch this phenomenon this year. After all, next time the Earth's neighbor Mars will get this close is on September 2035. By this time, Regas suggests, the Mars exploration could already be several steps forward.

"Maybe, just maybe we will have sent a manned mission to Mars just before that opposition," he points out, wondering if it's possible that the world would be anticipating other humans to get to Mars at this point in the future.

For now, sky watchers will have to be content to spot Mars from a distance.

TagsMars, Red Planet, Earth, sky watching

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Chief Scientist Says Humans Will 'Absolutely' Live On Mars

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover

Americans Want NASA To Focus On Earth, Not Mars, And Especially Not The Moon: Survey

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride

Join the Conversation

Tick

5-Year-Old-Girl Suddenly Couldn't Move And Speak Well After Tick Bite
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Oldest Footprint On Earth
Scientists Find Oldest Footprints On Earth That Date Back Up To 551 Million Years
Mars Curiosity Rover
Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Carbon Dioxide Emissions
Capturing Carbon Dioxide From The Air Is Becoming A More Affordable Solution To Climate Change
Earth and Moon
The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer
Moon
Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky
Jupiter
Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought
Wine
Non-Drinkers Are As Likely To Miss Work As Heavy Drinkers: Study
space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station

Americans Want NASA To Focus On Earth, Not Mars, And Especially Not The Moon: Survey

NASA's New Horizons Probe Is Now Awake And Preparing For A New Year's Day Flyby

Small Asteroid Slams Into Earth's Atmosphere Only Hours After Astronomers Spot It
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Teenage Depression
Health & Medicine

Sex And Drug Use Among Teens At All-Time Low, But They Face New Risks: CDC
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
Health & Medicine

New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Suicide Rates Rise In The United States
Health & Medicine

Suicide Rates Have Increased By Up To 30 Percent In The US Since 1999: CDC
Hotel Influenza
Health & Medicine

University Is Paying Volunteers $3,500 To Get The Flu And Stay In 'Hotel Influenza'

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bobcat Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
  2. 2 Mars Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
  3. 3 Drinking Alcohol NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
  4. 4 Black Hole This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star
  5. 5 Teenage Depression Sex And Drug Use Among Teens At All-Time Low, But They Face New Risks: CDC
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics