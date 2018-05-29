naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA insects astronauts FDA cancer

There Are Already People Who Traveled Through Time Among Us

By Naia Carlos
May 29, 2018 10:50 PM EDT
Close
 Black Hole
Time travel is already possible, scientists say, and there's no need for complicated time travel machines or trips through black holes — a large rocket does the trick.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Time travel remains the stuff of science fiction — or is it? Scientists say that some form of time travel is already possible in present day.

It may be not as dramatic as Hollywood depicts, though. For now, time travel remains a one-way trip.

Jumping Forward In Time

Paul Sutter, an astrophysicist at Ohio State University, points out that people already engage in time travel at present, saying that going "back to the future" is already common practice.

"It's only a matter of going really, really fast," Sutter explains in an email to Space.com, citing Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. "The faster you move through space, the slower you move through time. We've been able to measure this with ultra-precise atomic clocks in jet airplanes, and the precision offered by the GPS system needs to take this into account."

As Sutter quips, sci-fi stories always involves huge, complicated machines, but reality only requires a very big rocket.

After all, astronauts, who move faster aboard the International Space Station than regular people on Earth, can already be considered as time travelers. When they're on the ISS, they age just very slightly slower than they do on Earth. NASA's Twin Project proves this when Scott Kelly returned home after a year in space and discovered the gap between him and his twin brother Mark grew bigger by a few milliseconds.

J. Richard Gott, a physicist at Princeton who authored the book Time Travel in Einstein's Universe, tells Popular Mechanics that it's quite simple — theoretically — to send people forward in time.

"If you want to visit Earth in the year 3000, all you have to do is to get on a spaceship and go 99.995 percent the speed of light," he says.

Earth would spin on for a thousand years, but an astronaut making the trip would have their internal clock slowing down due to the speed of their flight.

"[Their] clock will be ticking at 1/100th of the rate of the clocks on Earth. [They] are only going to age about 10 years," Gott points out.

What About The Past?

Of course, the draw of time travel is largely in revisiting the past.

Unfortunately for those who want to go back in time, there's no feasible way of achieving this at the moment. There are a handful of theories on how to achieve it such as going faster than light speed or using wormholes as shortcuts to points in space-time. However, other laws of physics make it inconceivable for humans.

"But all of these scenarios end up violating other known physics, like requiring negative mass or infinitely long rotating cylinders," Sutter explains, adding that physical laws of the universe always "spoil the fun."

For now at least, humanity is bound to this timeline for better or for worse.

TagsOhio State University, time travel, space travel, Theory of Relativity

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

Time Travel Is Actually Possible With Parallel Dimensions, Say Physicists

Optical Clock Travels to Space for the First Time

Traveling Through Time: When Did We Start Believing It Existed?

Proof of Time Travel? Hieroglyphs Show Ancient Egyptians Use Electricity 4000 Years Ago

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

There Are Already People Who Traveled Through Time Among Us

Alan Bean, Apollo 12 Astronaut And Fourth Man On The Moon, Is Dead: He Was 86

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Burger Too Much Protein In Your Diet Could Lead To An Increased Risk Of Heart Failure
  2. 2 Black Hole There Are Already People Who Traveled Through Time Among Us
  3. 3 Cockroaches Cockroach Milk Tastes Like Cow's Milk And Packs More Nutrients: Meet The Next Superfood Trend
  4. 4 Great Barrier Reef Great Barrier Reef Has Gone Through 5 'Death Events' Over The Past 30,000 Years: Study
  5. 5 Sun Protection FDA Warning: Do Not Use So-Called Sunscreen Pills
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics