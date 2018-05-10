naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

CDC Raises Lyme Disease Awareness With Disturbing Photo Of Poppy Seed Muffin Topped With Ticks

By Naia Carlos
May 10, 2018 01:08 AM EDT
Close
 Muffin
CDC demonstrates how difficult it is to identify ticks from poppy seed muffins, but the agency had to follow up with an apology for ruining poppy seed muffins for their Twitter followers.
(Photo : Alexander Hassenstein | Bongarts/Getty Images)

This Lyme Disease Awareness Month, ask yourself: how well can you spot ticks from a smattering of poppy seeds on a muffin?

It's harder than one would think, but the little game definitely highlights how sneaky ticks can be and how easily one can get bitten by these parasites.

Black-legged ticks transmit Lyme disease to humans and are especially notorious during the summer months.

Ticks, Poppy Seeds Invade Twitter

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented the challenge on Twitter, saying that a tick is roughly the size of a poppy seed.

"Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?" the agency wrote on Twitter, posting two photos of a muffin topped with poppy seeds. Among the many seeds are five ticks, which are visible when one zooms in the image.  It's an interesting challenge but one that inadvertently turned off CDC's followers from poppy seeds.  Several Twitter users slammed the organization for their tricky method that's quite disgusting.  

"You just ruined poppy seed muffin sales for the summer," one user responds to the tweet.

"What would make the CDC think this was the best way to get the message out about ticks?" another laments.

"My tax money should have hired people that can make a difference, have good judgement and marketing skills. You're fired for ruining companies & job loss that offered good muffins. Own it!" Even acclaimed American Gods writer Neil Gaiman chimes in.

In response, the agency issued a cheeky apology.

"Sorry we ticked some of you off!" CDC quips on Twitter.

Tick Protection

Poppy seeds aside, the bottom line is that the summer months will usher in a season that presents a greater danger for Lyme disease.

CDC estimates 300,000 Lyme disease infections in the United States every year, particularly in certain states: New England, the mid-Atlantic, and the upper Midwest. Woody and grassy areas should be avoided.

For those who live in high-risk areas, daily tick checks for both humans and pets are necessary as well as tick repellants. People who are often outdoors should also steer clear of walking through tall grass and bushes.

If you find a tick on your person, remove it carefully with tweezers. Ticks often need to be attached 24 hours or so to pass on Lyme disease, so early detection is crucial.

TagsLyme disease, ticks, CDC

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Lyme Disease Awareness Month: Here's How To Prevent It

Aggressive Tick Could Cause Meat Allergy in Humans

Shields Up: The CDC Says This Summer Will Be The Worst For Ticks

Avian Ticks May Increase Lyme Disease Cases In Humans, Researchers Say

Lyme Disease: CDC Identifies New Bacteria

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics