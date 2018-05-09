naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Lyme Disease Awareness Month: Here's How To Prevent It

By Naia Carlos
May 09, 2018 09:32 AM EDT
Close
 Tick
Every year, 300,000 people get afflicted with Lyme disease in the United States. The summer months are especially notorious for this disease, so it's important to be aware of its prevention, symptoms, and treatment.
(Photo : Bertrand Guay | AFP/Getty Images)

Lyme Disease Awareness Month is underway this May, so there's no better time to get educated on the common and often misdiagnosed disease.

May is an important time to get more acquainted with this ailment, as there's often a spike in Lyme disease patients during the summer months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 300,000 Lyme disease infections occur in the United States every year. If left untreated, this infection can spread to the heart, joints, and the nervous system.

People who are constantly outdoors especially in the woods or grassy areas are constantly exposed to the black-legged ticks that transmit Lyme disease to humans. Certain regions in the country are also considered high-risk places for this ailment including New England, mid-Atlantic states, and the upper Midwest.

Avoiding Ticks, Lyme Disease

Humans can get Lyme disease through bites from a black-legged tick. Therefore, the key to prevention is avoiding this type of ticks.

When spending time in wooded and grassy areas, it's smart to walk in the middle of trails to better avoid ticks. Long clothing covering the skin can also help, and individuals are recommended not to walk through bushes as the crawly creatures may be lying in wait in the flora.

Tick repellants are also available, such as products with permethrin.

When living or visiting a high-risk area, it's important to conduct daily tick checks on the body, clothes, and pets. Using a mirror can make the search more thorough.

A tick attached to the skin for less than 24 hours is much less likely to pass on the disease, so it's very important to detect and remove all signs of the parasite. Remove ticks using a fine-tipped tweezer carefully, then clean the infected area with alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water, according to a report from Yahoo. Toss all clothes into the dryer on high heat.

For pets, limiting their access to tick-infested places is crucial. Vets can also provide tick prevention products.

Symptoms, Treatment For Disease

Patients can recover more quickly when the disease is caught early, so being aware of the symptoms is a great advantage.

Some symptoms include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis. A distinct rash known as erythema migrans is also seen in up to 80 percent of infected people. It starts at the bite area and can expand to reach up to 12 inches. It can take on a bull's eye appearance.

When untreated, Lyme disease can result in severe headaches, more rashes, facial palsy, heart palpitations, dizziness, brain and spinal inflammation, and short-term memory issues, among others.

Treatment includes antibiotics, which usually leads to a full recovery.

TagsLyme disease, ticks, tickborne illnesses

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Lyme Disease: CDC Identifies New Bacteria

Avian Ticks May Increase Lyme Disease Cases In Humans, Researchers Say

Ticks Found in South London Park Linked to Lyme Disease

Ticks and Lyme Disease: San Francisco Hikers Beware

Lyme Disease and Invasive Diseases: Disease Containment in Northeast

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics