naturewn.com

Trending Topics climate change stress Lucifer heat wave aging OGIMET

Touch Device Heals Ailing Organs, 'Tissue Nano Transfection' Also Cures Brain Injuries

By Lester Mondragon
Aug 11, 2017 10:39 PM EDT
Close
Zika virus: FDA recommendstesting for all blood donated in U.S.
 A wireless sensor signal conditioning microelectronic chip
Nano chips are used for new approaches for health and well-being. The latest 'Tissue Nano Transfection' heals weakened organs and even brain injuries.
(Photo : Image by UCL Mathematical and Physical Sciences/Flickr)

Researchers from the Ohio State University made a breakthrough with the device that starts to heal ailing bodies with a single touch. The device called the "Tissue Nano Transfection" (TNT), will come in handy for car crash victims or even for soldiers injured on site.

How the Tissue Nano Transfection works

The dime sized silicon chip TNT attachment to the affected area on the skin converts healthy skin cells into muscle cells; TNT transmission of genetic codes to the skin help heal the injury. The process saw injured lab mice recover from a serious leg injury in just over three weeks of treatment.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the Ohio State College of Engineering developed the technological breakthrough that generates any cell requirement from the patient's body and utilizes the cells to treat the weak area. The TNT technology can heal damaged tissue and rejuvenate aging cells including body organs, nerve cells, and blood vessels, reports Science Daily.

TNT technology is hope for brain injury repair

Chandan Sen, Director of the Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Therapies, cited a treatment of laboratory mice that restored their brain function after suffering from a stroke using the medical device. The TNT technology provided the cure by growing the cell requirement in its skin.

In a report published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, current methods of cell therapy expose the patient to high risks like the introduction of viruses that take multiple stages to apply. There is no side effects and treatment is fast and safe to use.

A useful handy device that can be brought along in the field for treatment

The portable TNT technology weighs less than a hundred grams and is a practical tool that is applicable in the field; it does not need a hospital or a lab to apply the treatment, and it can be done fast in cases of emergency, reports USA Today.

The device will soon be on trial to humans by the end of the year, Sen adds. After four years of hard work on TNT, the technology is waiting for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Dr. Sen is now in talks with the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The inventor of the novel TNT technology considers the skin as an agricultural area where the conversion of the standard cell to healing cells take place. By the application of the device on the skin, the reprogramming and the delivery of the healing cells start the process of cure.

TagsTouch Device, Heals AIling Organs, Tissue Nano Transfection, Cures Brain Injuries, silicon chip TNT, genetic codes, Chandan Sen, Nature Nanotechnology, Food and Drug Administration, Walter Reed National Medical Center

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Increasing Focus Abilities Of The Brain, Practice Paying Attention Enhances Function & Concentration

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Extreme Heatwave Named 'Lucifer' Cause Death, Billions Of Crop Damages Rolling Down Southern & Eastern Europe

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Slams New Conspiracy Theory, No Kidnapped Children on Mars

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds In The Sky [Video]

Breakthrough! Scientists Confirm Existence of Orbiting Supermassive Black Holes

A Total Solar Eclipse Gets Even Cooler: Check Out the Simulator

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moon
Tech

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
Local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.
Biology

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity
Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
Space

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity
Health & Medicine

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tourists walk along 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City. New Yorkers are experiencing high-than-normal temperatures as the the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect. Extreme Heatwave Named 'Lucifer' Cause Death, Billions Of Crop Damages Rolling Down Southern & Eastern Europe
  2. 2 Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
  3. 3 Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows
  4. 4 A 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet dangerously close to its Parent Star Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics