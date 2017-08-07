naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Digital World health hazard Google Lens Pacific Northwest

Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence

By Lester Mondragon
Aug 07, 2017 04:42 AM EDT
Close
The Perseid Meteor Shower: What You Need To Know
 A 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet dangerously close to its Parent Star
European Space Agency shows an artist's impression of the hydrogen atmosphere of transiting planet HD 209458b streaming off of the planet as it orbits close to its parent star
(Photo : Alfred Vidal-Madjar/ESA/NASA/Getty Image)

In a study of the NASA based Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, co author Mark Marley said that they had discovered atmospheric similarities among the planets in the solar system. The team of astronomers detected the presence of a warm stratosphere in the recent exoplanet caught by the Hubble Space Telescope Observatory.

A planet with boiling temperature

Publishing the team's report in the Journal Nature, the scientists used the data from the NASA Hubble Space Telescope to study an exoplanet they call WASP 121b. The planet found outside the solar system is comparable to "hot Jupiter" due to detected atmospheric temperature of about 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,600 degrees Celsius).

Jupiter revolves around the sun once in every 12 years while the WASP 121b only takes 1.3 days to fully orbit its star. Other observations from the Hubble Space Telescope caught other exoplanets similar to the stratospheric conditions of the most recent discovery. The exoplanet is 900 light years away, so far yet nearer than others by galactic standards, reports NASA.

Lead author Tom Evans, a research fellow at the University of Exeter, United Kingdom says that their studies and observations support the scenario in suggesting hot stratospheres of ultra high temperatures with noteworthy implications for their atmospheric physics and chemistry.

An exoplanet hostile to humans

From the Hubble Space Observatory, scientists observed how molecules behave differently with specific wavelengths of light during its investigation and measuring of the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. An example of this is the predictable reaction of water vapor to particular wavelengths of light with respect to changes of water temperature, reports Astronomy Now.

The giant gas planet is about twice the size of Jupiter and 1.2 times more massive. It hangs close to its parent star that further nearing the distance could rip this exoplanet apart; being that near to its host, light from its mother planet heats up the Wasp 121b as it enters the atmosphere. The reaction radiates to outer space via infrared light.

Study partner Tiffany Kataria of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California explains why light emission from water indicates temperature increases with height. The difference with solar system stratospheres is the rise of temperature. Most of the planets in the solar system have a stratospheric rise of about a 100 degrees Fahrenheit while the WASP 121b indicates a stratospheric rise of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, reports The Space Reporter.

Scientists and Astronomers are still in a frantic search for a duplicate living environment of earth. The discovery of alien planets are indications that we are getting there.

TagsGiant planet, The Solar System, stratosphere, NASA, NASA Ames research center, Mark Marley, journal nature, WASP 121b, astronomers hot jupiters, atmospheric temperature, Tom Evans, infrared light, Tiffany Kataria

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds In The Sky [Video]

Scientists Use DNA to Crack Ancient Case of Bizarre Creature

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

NASA Slams New Conspiracy Theory, No Kidnapped Children on Mars

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds In The Sky [Video]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moon
Tech

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
Local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.
Biology

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity
Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
Space

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity
Health & Medicine

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 A 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet dangerously close to its Parent Star Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence
  2. 2 Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows
  3. 3 Tourists walk along 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City. New Yorkers are experiencing high-than-normal temperatures as the the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect. Extreme Heatwave Named 'Lucifer' Cause Death, Billions Of Crop Damages Rolling Down Southern & Eastern Europe
  4. 4 Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics