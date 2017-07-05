naturewn.com

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

By John Raphael
Jul 05, 2017 07:03 PM EDT
Moon
Japan plans to join multinational manned-mission to the moon.
While the leading countries in space exploratory are busy planning their conquest to Mars, Japan has announced its plan to send a manned-mission to the moon by 2030.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) presented its proposed lunar mission to a panel at Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which is in charge of the country's space exploration programs.

In a report from CNN, a spokesperson from JAXA noted that sending a manned-mission to the moon could cost an enormous fortune. Due to this, the agency plans to join to a multinational manned lunar probe. Japan hopes that its technological contribution to the lunar mission could land them a space in the multinational lunar probe. Preparations for the mission will begin in 2025.

This is the first time that the Japanese government voiced out its intention in conquering the moon. Further details regarding the lunar mission and other space projects of JAXA will be unveiled in March 2018 during the International Space Exploration Forum.

If Japan's lunar mission comes into fruition, they will be the third Asian country to send a man in the moon, following China and India. However, Japan will be the fifth country worldwide to plant their flag in the moon, after the two giants in space exploration, the United States and Russia.

Asian countries are becoming more active in the field of space science. Just last year, China announced its plans to send a rover in Mars by 2020 and send another manned mission in the moon in the coming years. On the other hand, India have temporary halted its manned-mission after successfully planting their flag in the moon in 2008. India sent a probe to Mars in 2014 and is planning to launch an unmanned-mission to the moon in the first half of 2018.

While Japan is concentrating on the moon, the U.S. has their sights on Mars. A bill passed by the congress and signed by President Donald Trump directs NASA to send a manned-mission to Mars in 2033.

