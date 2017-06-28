naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA endangered species Alzheimer's disease australia coral bleaching

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

By Naia Carlos
Jun 28, 2017 09:02 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid
Apophis will be passing by Earth on April 13, 2029 at just 18,000 miles away.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images)

When the end of the world comes, do you think it's going to be because of an asteroid? The famous near-Earth asteroid Apophis will be missing the planet by a hair on 2029, but a future collision is possible, according to a report from Astro Watch.

Apophis will be passing by Earth on April 13, 2029 at just 18,000 miles away, a report from Express revealed. It sounds quite far, but this is incredibly close in this scale. After all, the moon is only 238,900 miles away. An impact from this asteroid would be extremely devastating, leaving a crater more than a mile wide and 518 meters deep.

However, there's no need to worry about Apophis just yet.

 "We can rule out a collision at the next closest approach with the Earth, but then the orbit will change in a way that is not fully predictable just now, so we cannot predict the behavior on a longer timescale," Alberto Cellino of the Observatory of Turin in Italy explained.

There are no near-Earth objects (NEO) on a collision course with the planet, but their orbits can be chaotic and turn out to be dangerous in the future. Random space objects can also end up as potential hazards.

"Because of imperfectly known orbits, there are some that have a low probability of impact in the distant future, but at present none of the known asteroids has a probability of impact that exceeds the random chance of an undiscovered asteroid of the same size hitting the Earth sometime between now and the possible impact date of the imperfectly known object," former Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Alan Harris said.

He added, "Apophis has a Palermo Scale rating of about minus three, so while we cannot rule out an impact in the future, it is about 1,000 times less likely than a random impact in the same interval of time."

Tagsasteroid, asteroid impact, Apophis, near-Earth objects, Earth, Giant asteroid approaching earth, asteroid impact, asteroid impact on earth

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

A Total Solar Eclipse Gets Even Cooler: Check Out the Simulator

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Raccoon
Animals

The Terrifying Science of Rabies
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future
  2. 2 The largest waterfall on earth is under the ocean near Greenland. The World’s Largest Waterfall is Under the Sea, and a Barometer for the Planet's Health
  3. 3 New York City Skyline Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved
  4. 4 Pyrosome Millions of Rare 'Sea Pickles' Invade the Pacific
  5. 5 The heat tolerance of bees can be an indicator of ecological health. Bees Are Good Indicators That It's Getting Way Too Hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics