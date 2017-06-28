naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Alzheimer's disease australia endangered species weird animals

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

By John Raphael
Jun 28, 2017 08:39 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Solar Panels
Dusts accumulating in solar panels and airborne particles could reduce the efficiency of solar energy production.
(Photo : Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

A new study from Duke University, in collaboration with University of Wisconsin and Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar revealed that dusts accumulating in solar panels and airborne particles could reduce the efficiency of solar energy production.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, showed that the ability of the solar cells to gather solar energy could be reduced by more than 25 percent due to airborne particles and accumulated dusts.

"We always knew these pollutants were bad for human health and climate change, but now we've shown how bad they are for solar energy as well," Michael Bergin, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University and lead author of the study, in a press release. "It's yet another reason for policymakers worldwide to adopt emissions controls."

Bergin first thought of the possibility that dirt could reduced the efficiency of solar energy production when his colleagues from India showed some of their rooftop solar installations that were covered by dusts. To determine how much energy is loss, the researchers developed an equation capable of accurately estimating the amount of sunlight being blocked by different composition of solar panel dust and pollution build up.

The researchers found that some parts of the world may suffer significant loss in their solar energy production due to dusts and airborne particles, especially in arid regions such as the Arabian Peninsula, Northern India and Eastern China. Solar energy production in these regions could be reduced by 17 to 25 percent if the solar cells are cleaned once a month. These losses could reach 25 to 35 percent if the cleanings were done once every two months.

Samples taken from the accumulated dirt showed that it is composed of 92 percent dust while the remaining fraction was composed of carbon and ion pollutants from humans. Interestingly, the researchers noted that the efficiency of solar energy production was increased by 50 percent every time the solar panels were cleaned after being left alone for several weeks.

Tagssolar panels, Energy Production, Dusts, air pollution

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Artificial Leaf Could Produce Drugs Cheaply Using Sunlight

UC Irvine Implements New Way to Store and Use Surplus Sustainable Energy

Scientists Developed a Little Device Capable of Disinfecting Water Faster

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

A Total Solar Eclipse Gets Even Cooler: Check Out the Simulator

Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future

Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Raccoon
Animals

The Terrifying Science of Rabies
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid Giant Asteroid Heading Earth's Way With Possible Impact in the Future
  2. 2 The largest waterfall on earth is under the ocean near Greenland. The World’s Largest Waterfall is Under the Sea, and a Barometer for the Planet's Health
  3. 3 New York City Skyline Millenia-Old Mystery of 'Bright Nights' Finally Solved
  4. 4 Pyrosome Millions of Rare 'Sea Pickles' Invade the Pacific
  5. 5 The heat tolerance of bees can be an indicator of ecological health. Bees Are Good Indicators That It's Getting Way Too Hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics