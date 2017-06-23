naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars Spacex australia climate change

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

By Jess F.
Jun 23, 2017 12:26 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Roll-Out Solar Array Experiment (ROSA) Deploys on International Space Station
NASA's new solar array called ROSA was deployed on the ISS last weekend. The new technology has a roll-out design that eliminates bulky and heavy panels.
(Photo : NASA Johnson/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA rolled out its new and innovative solar array on the International Space Station (ISS). The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) was deployed last weekend from June 17 to June 18 were remotely controlled by engineers using the Canadarm2 of the ISS to extract ROSA from SpaceX Dragon.

NASA recently released the video of ROSA rolling out in space to give the public an idea how the new solar array works. According to NASA, ROSA will remain attached to Canadarm2 for the next seven days to test its features. ROSA is an intriguing new solar technology because it rolls out like a tape measure to harvest energy from the sun.

"Solar panels are an efficient way to power satellites, but they are delicate and large and must be unfolded when a satellite arrives in orbit," a NASA official said in a statement. "The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) is a new type of solar panel that rolls open in space like a party favor and is more compact than current rigid panel designs,"

Roll-Out Solar Array Design

In the future, ROSA's technology may eliminate the use of bulky and heavy solar panels stitched together with mechanical hinges. With ROSA, it is simpler due to its design. ROSA rolls out from a cylinder and is less bulky and lesser when it comes to mass and volume. Using ROSA's design, solar panels could be made with lesser costs while increasing satellite power supply. ROSA was also designed to be more flexible compared to older solar arrays. It can change its shape and retraction depending on the environment especially when the Earth blocks the sun.

The roll out the solar array was developed under the Solar Electric Propulsion project, a project funded by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate. Before sending the ROSA to space, NASA tested the technology here on Earth by using vacuum chambers. Currently, this is the first time for the technology to be tested in space.

ROSA and Mars

ROSA is developed to provide high-efficient electric propulsion for deep space explorations especially the journey to Mars. The new solar array design will be used to power large spacecraft and during missions on Mars and the moon.


TagsROSA, NASA, NASA ROSA, ISS, Solar array, Rollout solar array, Solar Panel, International Space Station, Spacex, SpaceX dragon, solar power, solar energy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies

Canadian Climate Change Study Got Cancelled Due to Climate Change

China to Grow Potatoes on the Moon

Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

VIDEO: See NASA's Flexible Solar Array Roll Out in Space

Elon Musk: City with One Million Residents Can Live on Mars

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Snaps Photo of Mars Rover Ascending Mount Sharp

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics