naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars moon Elon Musk

Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings

By Jess F.
Jun 15, 2017 08:32 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Backstage Pass to Iapetus
NASA Cassini mission continues to explore Saturn and its moon. Recently, it managed to take a high resolution photograph of Saturn's moon Iapetus.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA released another otherworldly image from the Cassini mission to Saturn. Cassini perfectly captured Saturn's moon called Iapetus, named after the Italian astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini who discovered the moon in 1671.

Visible in the image is the Cassini Regio, a dark region covered in "dark, dusty material." The material reduced the reflectivity of the area, making it stand out in photographs against the rest of the surface. However, the dark material baffles scientists since they still cannot tell how the dark material got there.

Iapetus and Its Contrasting Sides

Some say it could be due to an eruption from the core of Iapetus. While some believe it could be remnants from impacts from other bodies. There were also bright points on Iapetus and it's called Roncevaus Terra. The two regions highlight the photograph taken by Cassini due to their contrasting properties.

"Cassini Regio on Iapetus (914 miles or 1,471 kilometers across) is covered in a layer of dark, dusty material creating a stark contrast to the much brighter region that surrounds it," a NASA official said in a press release. "This leads to the moon's distinctive, two-toned appearance."

Cassini Dives

Recently, the Cassini mission also completed its 8th dive through Saturn's rings. The dive is part of its mission before its Grand Finale "death dive" on Sept. 15 where the spacecraft will voluntary plunge to its death signaling the end of the mission.

During the 8th dive, the spacecraft captured the southern hemisphere of Saturn in high resolution. Part of the mission is to investigate how winds, atmosphere and cloud structure on Saturn change due to the changing seasons.

The next dive is scheduled on June 16 and it will focus on observing the ultraviolet and infrared images of the planet's aurora. The next dive will also try to observe the relationship between Saturn's rings and the atmosphere.

TagsCassini, NASA Cassini, Cassini Spacecraft, Cassini Mission, Saturn, Saturn's rings, Saturn moon Iapetus, Iapetus, Rings, NASA, Grand finale, cassini grand finale

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cassini Observes Summer Solstice in Saturn, Prepares for Sixth Ring-Grazing Orbit

Cassini Spots 'Bands of Bright Lights' of Methane Clouds Across Saturn's Moon Titan, Spacecraft Nearing Grand Finale Completion

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Discovers Dark Sand Dunes on Mars

NASA Cassini Beams Back Video of First Dive, Images of Saturn's Moon Enceladus

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

China to Grow Potatoes on the Moon

Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

NASA Will Illuminate the East Coast With Colorful Artificial Clouds to Study Earth's Aurora, Ionosphere

Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Scientist Finds That A Comet, Not Aliens, Likely Responsible For Mysterious Wow! Signal
Space

'Wow! Signal' Debunked: Mysterious Signal Was Likely a Radio Emission From a Comet and Not From Aliens
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Senior Research Scientist at Kew's Millennium Seed Bank in Sussex, England, examines her germinating seeds in petri-dishes. Have Scientists Found the Brain of a Plant?
  2. 2 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  3. 3 Strawberry Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Tor Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9
  4. 4 Leaves Scientists Discover Natural Source of Potent Greenhouse Gas
  5. 5 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics