naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Spacex australia

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

By Naia Carlos
Jun 23, 2017 11:38 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
NASA Telescope Reveals Seven Earth-sized Planets Around Single Star
More exoplanets in the distance? A new Kepler data set reveals hundreds of planet candidates with several in habitable zones.
(Photo : NASA/NASA via Getty Images)

A staggering number of planets just entered the fray on the race for the next Earth. In NASA's new catalog of exoplanet candidates, 10 was identified as potentially habitable.

According to a report from NASA, the agency unveiled the new data during a news conference at NASA's Ames Research Center in California, releasing a mission catalog of planet candidates consisting of 219 individual potential exoplanets. More significantly, 10 of these are near-Earth size and could be habitable.

This latest release marks the most comprehensive and detailed catalog release of candidate exoplanets from Kepler's data. It brings the total of Kepler-identified planet candidates to 4,035. Out of this total number, 2,335 have been confirmed as exoplanets. Meanwhile 30 out of the 50 habitable exoplanets have been verified.

"The Kepler data set is unique, as it is the only one containing a population of these near Earth-analogs - planets with roughly the same size and orbit as Earth," said Mario Perez, Kepler program scientist in the Astrophysics Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "Understanding their frequency in the galaxy will help inform the design of future NASA missions to directly image another Earth."

Aside from identifying an impressive amount of potential exoplanets, the Kepler data suggested that small planets come in two distinct size groupings: rocky Earth-like planets and super-Earths, and then the gaseous mini-Neptunes. This discovery could impact the search for life significantly.

Leading a study that used the Kepler data to identify these two separate classifications, Benjamin Fulton explained that they approached the study similar to the way biologists identify new animal species.

"Finding two distinct groups of exoplanets is like discovering mammals and lizards make up distinct branches of a family tree," Fulton, a doctoral candidate at the University of Hawaii in Manoa, pointed out.

It's only one of the many contributions on the way from this Kepler data set. Chances are, astronomers will be continuing to scour the information going forward.

"I expect that the scientific community will continue to scour the data set for decades, finding new planets and new features of the stars themselves," Kepler and K2 mission manager Charlie Sobeck told Popular Science. "So you can expect to see future exoplanet announcements based on the data, but probably not from the mission itself."

TagsNASA, kepler, K2 mission, Mario Perez, Benjamin Fulton, Charlie Sobeck, Kepler exoplanets, Kepler new worlds, habitable planets

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Find Bizarre Penis-Shaped Creature From Australia's Depths

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

World's Most Powerful Laser Creates a Molecular Black Hole

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

NASA Identifies 10 New Planets Like Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics