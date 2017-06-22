Scientists Find Bizarre Penis-Shaped Creature From Australia's Depths

If there is a place that has any strange creature you could think of lurking around, it's probably Australia. And the newest crop of finds from the depths of Down Under takes the cake for one of the freakiest animals around: a penis-shaped sea creature called the peanut worm.

According to a report from Gizmodo, a team of researchers from the Museums Victoria is currently on the month-long expedition on the vessel RV Investigator continue to share the most incredible finds from their trip. A number of the creatures have been attracting the public's attention - such as the faceless fish - and the most recent one blew up the Twitter-verse because of its similarity to the male organ.

Peculiar group of sea creatures found in deep Australian abyss https://t.co/5WtQziRTCO pic.twitter.com/l66QwStKpA — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) June 17, 2017

After IBTimes posted a photo of this "peculiar" creature on Twitter, it quickly became viral and social media users pointed out the penis simalarities. The weirdly shaped deep sea animal is named the Sipuncula or peanut worm due to the fact that it looks like a peanut when it retracts, according to the report on IBTimes UK.

It's only one of one-third of the species that the Australian team brought back from the deep that has never been seen before in history.

"Australia's deep sea environment is larger in size than the mainland, and until now, almost nothing was known about life on the abyssal plain," Dr Tim O'Hara, the voyage's Chief Scientist and Museums Victoria's Senior Curator of Marine Invertebrates said in a statement. "We're really excited about the discoveries that we've made and are thrilled that we can now share them with the Australian and international public."

Other bizarre creatures that were found lurking in the unexplored parts of the ocean include the biolumenescent cookie cutter shark, the Dumbo octopus and zombie worms. Aside from being observed in laboratories around Australia, the different specimen collected by the expedition will also be displayed Melbourne Museum in the following months.