naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars moon Journey to Mars

Lizard Attack! Photographer Gets Chased Away by Fierce Mini-Dino [Video]

By Naia Carlos
Jun 16, 2017 11:00 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Frilled-Neck Lizard
The frilled-neck lizard can be very fearsome with a gaping yellow mouth and a wide extendible frill that fans across their neck and throat.
(Photo : Storyful News/YouTube)

Wild animals will be wild. A wildlife photographer was reminded of this when he ended up getting attacked in his attempt to help out a Jurassic Park-like critter on the road.

According to a report from IFLScience, photographer Ricky Mackenzie was exploring the Australian outback in when he encountered a strange creature. Roughly 62 miles northwest of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia, he came across the frilled-neck lizard and tried to help the animal move to a safer area off the road.

It didn't work out quite like the 18-year-old photographer planned. Instead of willingly accepting his help, the frilled-neck lizard turned on him and chased him down the road. In the video that became viral in the past few days, Mckenzie's lizard encounter was quite scary as he ran from the animal chuckling. The small but fearsome creature soon caught up to him and climbed up his body.

"I see a lot of frillies," Mckenzie said in the IFLScience report. "I didn't want this one to get run over. I tried to help but he didn't want a bar of it."

Although feisty, the frilled-neck lizard is tiny, only growing to about 45 to 90 centimeters in length, according to Reptile Park. Two-thirds of their entire length is composed of their long tail. Still, the creature can be very fearsome with a gaping yellow mouth and a wide extendible frill that fans across their neck and throat. Even hatchlings know how to scare off threats with their frill and mouth.

This lizard can run away quickly from danger, often climbing up trees to escape. The species is also equipped with two sharp teeth in the lower jaw.

Frilled-neck lizards - or "frillies" as Mckenzie called them - live in dry woodlands. Their known habitats include northwestern and northern Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Tagsaustralia, frilled-neck lizard, lizards, Lizard attack

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss

New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star

Scientists Discover Extra Layer in Earth's Mantle

Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North

Scientists Unlock a Key Cognitive Ability of Monkeys

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
fish love
Animals

Spying On Fish Love Calls Could Help Prevent Overfishing
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Backstage Pass to Iapetus Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings
  2. 2 Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept
  3. 3 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  4. 4 Beluga whales Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans
  5. 5 Cigarette Smoking Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics