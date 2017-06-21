US Energy Secretary Believes Man-Made CO2 Emissions Not the Primary Cause of Climate Change

Most of the scientists worldwide have agreed that human activities, especially carbon dioxide emissions, are the main primary driver of climate change. However, another top official of the Trump administration has once again contradicted the majority of world's scientists, denying the notion that man-made carbon dioxide emission is the main driver of climate change.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Energy Secretary Rick Perry noted that ocean waters and the environment are the main forcea behind climate change.

"Most likely the primary control knob is the ocean waters and this environment that we live in," said Sec. Perry during the interview. "The fact is this shouldn't be a debate about, 'Is the climate changing, is man having an effect on it?' Yeah, we are. The question should be just how much, and what are the policy changes that we need to make to effect that?"

Perry's stance on the primary cause of climate change did not defer to the beliefs of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. In his interview in the same program last March, the EPA administrator said he does not believe carbon dioxide is the primary contributor of climate change.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the statements of Perry and Pruitt contradict the stance of other US agencies, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In the recent years, even the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted that the rate the climate is changing can't be explained by natural causes alone. Due to this, it is extremely likely that human activities have been the dominant cause of climate change.

The Trump administration has taken a serious u-turn when it comes to facing climate change and conserving the environment. Despite being not clear on his stance on climate change, US President Donald Trump has recently decided to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Additionally, proposed budget cuts in the energy department results in the shutting down of the Office of International Climate and Technology, which is responsible for developing clean energy technology with other countries.

