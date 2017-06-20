naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars Journey to Mars astronauts

Kepler Space Telescope Detects 10 New Earth-Like Planets

By John Raphael
Jun 20, 2017 08:27 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Exoplanet
Kepler detects 10 new Earth-like exoplanets within their host star's habitable zone.
(Photo : Ames/JPL-Caltech/NASA via Getty Images))

The Kepler Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has once again detected new Earth-like planets that were within the so-called habitable zone, the region around their star that have suitable condition, neither too hot nor too cold, for liquid water to exists on the planet's surface.

In the latest catalog of Kepler's four-year primary mission, NASA added 10 new Earth-like planets. With this latest addition, the number of Earth-sized worlds detected by the space telescope had reached 50. Astronomers have already confirmed the existence of over 30 of those planets.

"With this catalog we're able to extend [our analysis of planets' demographics] out to the longest periods, those periods that are most similar to our Earth," said Susan Thompson, a Kepler research scientist for the SETI Institute in California and lead author of the new catalog, in a press release. "As a result, this survey catalog will be the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy's most compelling questions: How many planets like our Earth are actually in the galaxy?"

To detect new potential planet candidates, the Kepler space telescope uses the so-called "transit method". Astronomers observe stars over a long period of time. When these stars dimmed briefly, it suggests a potential planet is in between the star and the telescope, blocking the telescopes view of the star.

Aside from the 10 new Earth-like planets, the latest catalog from the Kepler mission also includes 209 planet candidates. The addition of the new catalog now puts the number of planet candidates detected by the Kepler space telescope to 4,034. Out of those planet candidates, 2,335 have already been verified as an exoplanet.

In addition to detecting potential planet, data from the Kepler space telescope made two distinct size groupings of small planets. The first group was composed of Earth-like planets, while the second group was composed of mini-Neptunes.

TagsExoplanet, Habitable zone, Kepler space telescope, NASA, Earth-like planets

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Another Earth: Why Exoplanet Proxima B Could Support Alien Life

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Rain Raises Hope In Drought Stricken Area Scientists Create Extraordinary New Form of Matter Called ‘Liquid Light’
  2. 2 NASA at Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies
  3. 3 Balkan lynx kitten There’s Hope for Europe’s Rarest Cat
  4. 4 Pregnancy Having a Fever During Pregnancy May Increase the Likelihood of Autism
  5. 5 French Fries Eating French Fries Could Increase the Risk of Earlier Death
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics