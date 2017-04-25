naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals shark climate change birth

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

By John Raphael
Apr 25, 2017 01:05 PM EDT
Exoplanet
Newly discovered super Earth has its own atmosphere and can hold water in all different phases.
(Photo : Ames/JPL-Caltech/NASA via Getty Images)

A team of international scientists detected a rocky, super-Earth orbiting within the so-called "habitable zone of a cool M-type star about 40 light-years away.

The planet, described in a paper published in the journal Nature, is about 1.4 times the radius of the Earth and about 6.6 times its mass. The size and mass of the new planet, dubbed as LHS 1140b, highly suggests that it has a rocky composition.

"This is the most exciting exoplanet which I have seen in the last ten years" said study first author Jason Dittmann, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics (CfA), in a press release. "It would be difficult to find a better objective for carrying out one of the most important searches in science: for evidence of life beyond the Earth".

The researchers detected LHS 1140b using the so-called transit technique. Transits occur when a planet orbiting a distant star comes between its host star and the Earth, cutting off a small portion of the star's light when viewed from Earth.

First detected in 2014 by the MEarth projects, the presence of LHS 1140b was later confirmed using data from MEarth-South, at the Interamerican Observatory of Cerro and the HARPS spectrograph on the 3.6m telescope at the La Silla Observatory of the European Southern Observatory. Both observatories are located in Chile.

LHS 1140b orbits around the M-type star known as LHS 1140 with a period of 25 days. M-type stars are the type of stars that have sizes and luminosities lesser than our Sun. Additionally, M-type stars are the most abundant stars in our Galaxy.

What makes the newly discovered planet interesting is that it orbits within the habitable zone, the region around the star that has the right temperature for water to exist in all different states: solid, liquid and gas.

The temperature and mass of LHS 1140b mean that it's possible to retain its own atmosphere. This makes the planet one of the most promising candidates for the detection and study of atmospheres and life beyond Earth.

TagsExoplanet, Habitable zone, LHS 1140b, Super Earth, Exoplanet, space

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'

Join the Conversation

Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast

WATCH RARE FOOTAGE: This Is How the Blue Whale, World's Biggest Animal, Munches on Its Prey
Recreational Vessel Approaches Humpback Whale
Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought
Dog Cage
Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House
Naked Mole Rat
How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
Wasps
Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology
Demonstrators Protest Against WA Shark Culling Policy
Shark Attack Survivor Calls for Cull, Reignites Long Standing Debate in Australia
Zoo
PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
  3. 3 Naked Mole Rat How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
  4. 4 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  5. 5 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics