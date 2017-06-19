naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars endangered species moon

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan

By John Raphael
Jun 19, 2017 10:21 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Sunbathing
This new drug is capable of darkening the skin without the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a new drug capable of tanning the skin without the help of the sun.

The new drug, described in a paper published in the journal Cell Reports, could trigger the same process that darkens skin in the Sun. With the new drug, people could get the same tanning effect, without the risk of being vulnerable to the harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun.

"The activation of the tanning/pigmentation pathway by this new class of small molecules is physiologically identical to UV-induced pigmentation without the DNA-damaging effects of UV," said David E. Fisher, MD, PhD, chief of the Department of Dermatology at MGH and lead investigator of the team, in a press release. "We need to conduct safety studies, which are always essential with potential new treatment compounds, and better understand the actions of these agents. But it's possible they may lead to new ways of protecting against UV-induced skin damage and cancer formation."

To test out the effectiveness of the so-called SIK inhibitors, the researchers tested the new drug to red-haired mice. The researchers observed that the SIK inhibitors darkened the skin of the mouse models. Interestingly, the tan caused by the drug gradually fades away after the treatment was stopped.

In human skin samples, the drug reacted the same way. The SIK inhibitors were able to penetrate the skin, leading to the production of melanin and darkening of the skin. In both the mouse model and human sample, the darkened skin caused by the SIK inhibitors responded like normal tan, but without the damage observed with the sun's UV radiation.

Despite the positive results of their experiments, the researchers noted that further research is necessary to determine possible toxicity of the new drug. SIK inhibitors work by turning on a gene known as MITF. Previous studies showed that mutations in the MITF gene could cause cancer in some cases.

Tagstanning, SIK Inhibitors, gene, sun, melanin

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

You Can Now Smell 'Finger Lickin' Good' While Sunbathing with KFC's New Sunscreen

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

China Launches Its Very Own Space Telescope

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Sunbathing
Biology

New Drug Offers Sun-Free 'Natural' Tan
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Backstage Pass to Iapetus Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings
  2. 2 Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept
  3. 3 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  4. 4 Beluga whales Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans
  5. 5 Cigarette Smoking Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics