naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon International Space Station coral bleaching

New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star

By Naia Carlos
May 31, 2017 12:42 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Earth Viewed From Apollo 17
The newly discovered exoplanet – dubbed GJ 625 b – has a minimum mass of 2.8 Earth masses, making it the lightest exoplanet ever found orbiting an M2 star.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers)

A new super-Earth was just discovered circling a star called GJ 625 that's only 21 light-years away.

According to a report from Phys Org, GJ 625 is an M-dwarf star about a third of the size and mass of the sun. The newly discovered planet, GJ 625, has a minimum mass of 2.8 Earth masses, making it the lightest exoplanet ever found orbiting an M2 star. It's found orbiting the inner edge of the star's habitable zone.

"As GJ625 is a relatively cool star the planet is situated at the edge of its habitability zone, in which liquid water can exist on its surface," Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics' Alejandro Suárez Mascareño explained in an official statement from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC). "In fact, depending on the cloud cover of its atmosphere and on its rotation, it could potentially be habitable."

Exoplanets classified as super-Earths are those that are bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

A team of astronomers led by Mascareño began a series of studies on the star in 2013 that was completed over three and a half years.

They used the High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher for the Northern hemisphere (HARPS-N) spectrograph at the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory in Spain. With the analysis of 151 radial-velocity time series from HARPS-N, the researchers were able to discover the new super-Earth.

"In the future new observing campaigns of photometric observations will be essential to try to detect the transit of this planet across its star, given its proximity to the sun," Jonay González Hernández said. "There is a possibility that there are more rocky planets around GJ625 in orbits which are nearer to, or further away from the star, and within the habitability zone, which we will keep on combing."

The study was accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. It can also be accessed online on arXiv.

TagsGJ 625, GJ 625 b, Exoplanet, Super Earth, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

Scientists Discover Extra Layer in Earth's Mantle

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

TRAPPIST-1: Scientists Learn About Planet H and the 7 Planets' Perfect Harmony

Supermassive 'Renegade' Black Hole Speeds Through Space

Join the Conversation

Florida panther

Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
First 3D-Printed Blood Vessel Transplant Successful in Monkeys! Biotech Breakthrough on the Way
Scientists Unlock a Key Cognitive Ability of Monkeys
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast
The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
space

New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star

NASA's Psyche Mission to Reach the Metallic Asteroid 4 Years Earlier

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy
  2. 2 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  3. 3 Driven By Sustainability Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'
  4. 4 Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics