naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change brain Elon Musk

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

By Jess F.
Jun 14, 2017 11:00 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
his Worm Grew Two Heads After Visiting Space (CNET News)
A worm grew two heads after spending five weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The experiment aims to understand how space affects cell regeneration.
(Photo : CNET/YouTube)

Cell regeneration sure does behave differently in space, case in point is an amputee worm which grew two heads while in outer space. This behavior will help scientists further analyze how microgravity can influence cell regeneration and will be vital in the field of regenerative health science.

Flatworms are known for its regenerative capabilities. They can regrow even after being cut into pieces. But one surprising development was discovered when an amputated specimen was sent to the International Space Station (ISS). During its stay aboard the space station, it managed to grow two heads.

The species used was the Planarian flatworms, according to Live Science. They are relatively flat and small at only about 0.2 inches (0.5 centimeters) to 0.4 inches (1 centimeter). The experiment was performed to study how space, fluctuations in the geomagnetic field and microgravity will influence the regenerative process common among flatworms. The study will also help researchers understand how outer space can influence cell activity.

The specimen sent to the ISS was compared to amputee specimens here on Earth. But according to the authors including Michael Levin, a professor at the Tufts University in Massachusetts, the most notable difference is that the space worm grew a second head.

Amputated Space Worms for Five Weeks

The authors say that flatworms indeed have the capability to divide to form two different individuals if exposed to the right environment. They also believe that amputated flatworms can also grow another head and tail, which is largely dependent on where the cut was performed.

The sample amputated worm was sent to the ISS and spent spent five weeks there. Scientists and researchers used this method to observe how the Earth's magnetic field will affect flatworm's regenerative feature. During the experiment, the amputated worm that grew two heads was sealed in a tube with the supply of air and water. The changes were observed after the specimen completed its journey back to Earth. The experiment is deemed as an important step in the regenerative health science and future space explorations.

Return of the Two-headed Space Worm

The researchers continued to observe the space worm after it has returned to Earth to see if the effect of microgravity is long term. The amputated worm that grew two heads also shows significant metabolic changes while in space. This is the reason why it tends to exhibit "water shock" when exposed to water.

"As humans transition toward becoming a space-faring species, it is important that we deduce the impact of space flight on regenerative health for the sake of medicine and the future of space laboratory research," Junji Morokuma, lead author of the study said in an interview.

TagsSpace worms, worms, flatworms, Amputee worm in space, Amputee worm grew two heads, Flatworms on the ISS, ISS, International Space Station, regenerative, Cell regeneration, Flatworms cell regeneration, Regeneration in space, Regenerative health science, Regenerative health, Flatworms regeneration, two-headed space worm

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl, Pulls Her Into Steveston Waters

Rare Tooth Find Suggests Horned Dinosaurs or Triceratops Made it in Eastern North America

Scientists Eliminate HIV in Live Animals for the First Time Using CRISPR Gene Editing Technique

Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

NASA Will Illuminate the East Coast With Colorful Artificial Clouds to Study Earth's Aurora, Ionosphere

Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9

ESO: ALMA Discovered a Building Block of Life Near Infant-Like Star

NASA Introduced 12 New Astronauts from NASA Astronaut Class 2017, Agency Intends to Send Them to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Scientist Finds That A Comet, Not Aliens, Likely Responsible For Mysterious Wow! Signal
Space

'Wow! Signal' Debunked: Mysterious Signal Was Likely a Radio Emission From a Comet and Not From Aliens
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Senior Research Scientist at Kew's Millennium Seed Bank in Sussex, England, examines her germinating seeds in petri-dishes. Have Scientists Found the Brain of a Plant?
  2. 2 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  3. 3 Strawberry Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Tor Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9
  4. 4 Leaves Scientists Discover Natural Source of Potent Greenhouse Gas
  5. 5 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics