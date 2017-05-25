naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars ISS International Space Station

Rare Tooth Find Suggests Horned Dinosaurs or Triceratops Made it in Eastern North America

By Jess F.
May 25, 2017 05:55 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Rare Dinosaur Tooth Discovery Reveals Horned Dinosaurs in North America
A rare dinosaur tooth suggests that horned dinosaurs reached the eastern North America. There were no such species in the region discovered yet aside from the tooth.
(Photo : Above Science/YouTube Screenshot/George Phillips/MDWFP Museum of Natural Science)

A rare tooth discovered in Mississippi is believed to be the first evidence of an animal related to Triceratops in North America. A fossilized tooth dated back as old as 66 to 68 million years.

The small fossil was discovered on a rock. It came from the two halves of continent previously believed to be separated by seaway that could be connected to the end of the age of dinosaurs.

"The fossil is small, only the size of a quarter, but it packs a ton of information," Andrew Farke, a paleontologist at the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology at The Webb Schools in Claremont, California, and one of the authors of the paper about the relic said in a statement. "The shape of this tooth, with its distinctive split root, is absolutely unique among dinosaurs."

The researchers believe that the rare tooth find is enough to conclude that the animal is very similar to Triceratops. The discovery of the tooth also made them suggest that Triceratops may have reached the eastern North America. Only Ceratopsids were known to have lived in western North America and Asia, according to a report. A split in the continent into eastern and western halves made it impossible for traveling ceratopsids to continue moving.

But due to lack of fossils and evidence researchers were unable to pinpoint when exactly the seaway disappeared allowing animals and dinosaurs to travel across North America. The rare tooth find suggests that the seaway already disappeared during the time of large dinosaurs like tyrannosaurs and triceratops before extinction 66 million years ago.
"I was excited because I knew it was a dinosaur tooth, and dinosaur fossils are rare discoveries east of the Mississippi River," George Phillips, paleontology curator at the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks' Museum of Natural Science, said in a statement.

The feature of the rare tooth led researchers to conclude that it belonged to a horned dinosaur species. This is a great find for the researchers since fossils of horned dinosaurs have never been discovered in eastern North America.

TagsRare tooth, Rare tooth find, Fossilized dinosaur tooth, Triceratops, Horned Dinosaur, tyrannosaurs, dinosaur, dinosaur fossil

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue

Australian Fossils Could Be the Oldest Evidence of Life on Earth

Homo Naledi Humanoids May Have Shared Earth With Humans, Roamed the Planet Less than 330,000 Years Ago

Baby Louie Gets a Name! Fossilized Chinese 'Baby Dragon' Finally Identified as a New Dinosaur Species

Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

Ancient Earth Could Have Been Donut-Shaped 'Synestia' Form, Study Suggests

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy

'Synestia': Fast Facts About the Newly Proposed Type of Planetary Object

TRAPPIST-1: Scientists Learn About Planet H and the 7 Planets' Perfect Harmony
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  2. 2 NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Millions Of Black Holes Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy
  3. 3 Nuclear Power Plants Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant
  4. 4 Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics