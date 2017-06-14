Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse

A Canadian farm may face charges after a viral video showing workers abusing chickens was released. Mercy for Animals, an organization in Canada, discovered the abuse during an undercover assignment. (Photo : Mercy for Animals/YouTube )

Abuse and animal cruelty can happen anywhere. A Canadian company, Elite Farm Services Ltd., is currently in hot water after a viral video shows sickening abuse of chickens in its premises.

The investigations were instigated after a video showing how workers brutally treat their chickens were released. The "absolutely sickening" video went viral and it was considered horrific to watch by everyone who has seen the video.

Krista Hiddema, vice-president at Mercy for Animals said it is "the most sadistic animal cruelty we have ever witnessed in the 12 undercover exposes we have done in Canada."

The video was filmed by an undercover animal-welfare group called the Mercy for Animals. The filmed abuses are reportedly bordering to torture. The video was recently taken last May 10 and June 9 inside the Elite Farm Services Ltd.

The chicken abuse by Elite Farm Services was committed by several farm workers including their supervisor. In the video, the workers were seen dismembering chickens with their bare hands. There were also footages were workers were seen hitting the birds and tossing them around.

"It displays some of the most callous and sadistic actions involving animals that I've ever seen," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), in an interview. "It is extremely difficult to watch."

The Canadian farm in question, Elite Farm Services, is involved in chicken-catching. They also round up broiler chickens that are scheduled for transport for the slaughter house in Port Coquitlam. The SPCA received a formal complaint from Mercy for Animals last Friday, June 9, after the video went viral.

"Part of what we witnessed was an incident where one worker had twisted the neck of a bird and had forced that bird's head into the sex organ of another bird," Hiddema added.

SPCA immediately launched an investigation to look into the inner workings of the Canadian company being criticized for their horrifying and sickening chicken abuse. Mercy for Animals said that this could be the most severe chicken abuse ever recorded.

The sickening and sadistic chicken abuse video was too graphic that the footage was shortened before it was released to the public. Reports say that the Canadian farm may be facing a $75,000 fine if proven guilty.