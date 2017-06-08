naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Sleep Loss brain coral bleaching

People Suffering From Chronic Pain More Likely to Develop Dementia

By John Raphael
Jun 08, 2017 01:51 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Older Adult
People suffering from persistent moderate to severe pain were more likely to experience brain changes linked to increase risk of dementia.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of California - San Francisco revealed that people suffering from persistent moderate to severe pain are more likely to experience brain changes linked to increase risk of dementia.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, showed that older people with chronic pain experience 9.2 percent faster decline in their memory function than those who are not troubled by pain.

"Up to one in three older people suffer from chronic pain, so understanding the relationship between pain and cognitive decline is an important first step toward finding ways to help this population," said Elizabeth Whitlock, MD, MSc, a postdoctoral fellow in the UCSF Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care and the first author of the study, in a press release. "This means we have to consider the potential direct effects of chronic pain on cognition."

For the study, the researchers analyzed the data of 10,065 older adults participating in the Health and Retirement Study. The participants were aged 60 years old and above. They answered pain and cognition questions in both 1998 and 2000. The older adults is considered to be under "persistent pain" when they were often troubled by moderate or severe pain in both the 1998 and 2000 interview.

The researchers observed that participants who reported persistent pain declined 9.2 percent faster in tests of memory function over the next decade than those who reported not being troubled by pain. Additionally, older adults who suffered from moderate or severe pain in both interviews have a small but significantly increased risk of developing dementia.

Additional amount of memory decline were observed in participants who reported persistent pain and live independently and managed their own daily living.

The study was not able to include information regarding possible drug use of the participants. Due to this, the researchers can't really determine if opioid use among older adults play a crucial role in decreased memory cognition and increased dementia risk.

Tagsdementia, chronic pain, Older Adults, brain

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Good Diet, Exercise Can Potentially Prevent Osteoarthritis

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Higher Levels of Physical Activity in Older Adults Could Lessen Risk of Chronic Pain

Existing Anti-Gout Medication Effective in Reducing Symptoms of Opioid Withdrawal

Walking Could Improve Neural Connectivity, Lowering Risk of Alzheimer's in Older Adults

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9

ESO: ALMA Discovered a Building Block of Life Near Infant-Like Star

NASA Introduced 12 New Astronauts from NASA Astronaut Class 2017, Agency Intends to Send Them to Mars

US Air Force to Launch Mission Using SpaceX Rocket Instead of ULA's Atlas V

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  2. 2 Strawberry Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Tor Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9
  3. 3 ESOcast 110 Light: Ingredient for life found around infant stars (4K UHD) ESO: ALMA Discovered a Building Block of Life Near Infant-Like Star
  4. 4 The oldest Homo sapiens fossils at Jebel Irhoud, Morocco World's Oldest Homo Sapiens Bone Fossil Discovered in Morocco
  5. 5 Eleventh Commercial Resupply Services Mission US Air Force to Launch Mission Using SpaceX Rocket Instead of ULA's Atlas V
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics