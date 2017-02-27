naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Exoplanet Mars

Higher Levels of Physical Activity in Older Adults Could Lessen Risk of Chronic Pain

By John Raphael
Feb 27, 2017 09:12 AM EST
Older Adults
Older adults with higher levels of physical activity were less likely to develop chronic pain, compared to those with no or little daily physical activity.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

A new study revealed that older adults with higher levels of physical activity were less likely to develop chronic pain, compared to those with no or little daily physical activity.

The study, published in the journal PAIN, showed that the pain modulation patterns of active adults lower the risk of developing chronic pain.

"Our data suggest that low levels of sedentary behavior and greater light physical activity may be critical in maintaining effective endogenous pain inhibitory function in older adults," wrote Kelly M. Naugle, PhD, one of the authors of the study, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers recruited 51 healthy adults, aged 60 to 77. All the participants were asked to wear an activity monitor device to measure the level of their physical activity. The participants also underwent two tests in pain modulation or the functions that affect how the pain is interpreted and perceived by the central nervous system.

One of the tests, dubbed as "temporal summation," measured the facilitation of pain responses to repeated pain stimuli. On the other hand, the so-called "conditioned pain modulation" test assessed the inhibition of pain responses to competing pain stimuli.

Read Also: Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

The researchers found that older adults with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity had lower pain scores on the temporal summation tests, while those who had light physical activity or had less sedentary time per day had lower pain scores in conditioned modulation tests. Lower pain scores in the temporal summation test indicate less pain facilitation, while lower pain score in the conditioned modulation test indicates better pain inhibition.

The difference between the two tests could play a vital role in to the "central sensitization" process, which is believed to be responsible for the transition of acute pain to chronic pain. By knowing the specific dysfunctional pain modulation pattern, healthcare providers could develop a type of physical activity that could best improve a patient's pain response pattern, preventing the development of chronic pain.

Tagsphysical activity, chronic pain, Pain Modulation Pattern, Older Adults, chronic pain cure, causes of chronic pain, chronic pain exercise

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WARNING: These Commonly Used Medication Linked to Increased Risk of Hospitalization in Older Adults

Researchers Take a Peek on the Brain of a Hypnotized Person

Pain Paradox: Why Some Painkillers are Not Very Effective During Clinical Trials

Patients Who Underwent Surgery More Likely to Become Chronic Opioid User, Study Reveals

Experiencing Pain? Virtual Reality May Help Relieve It In A Fun and Exciting Way

Join the Conversation

Virgin Komodo Dragon

Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
Oarfish
Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
Micromyzon orinoco
Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
Snow monkeys
Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference
science

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Elon Musk Pushes Back SpaceX First Mission to Mars to 2020 -- Why?

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
Couple Kissing
News

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Human Skull
News

Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics