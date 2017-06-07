naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA sun climate change solar power coral bleaching

Scientists Discover Natural Source of Potent Greenhouse Gas

By John Raphael
Jun 07, 2017 09:42 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Leaves
Decomposing leaves in the soil could promote nitrous oxide emissions.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

A new study from Michigan State University (MSU) has identified a new natural source of a greenhouse gas that's considered to be more potent than carbon dioxide.

The study, published in the journal Nature Geosciences, showed that decomposing leaves in the soil could promote the production of nitrous oxide.

"Most nitrous oxide is produced within teaspoon-sized volumes of soil, and these so-called hot spots can emit a lot of nitrous oxide quickly," said Sasha Kravchenko, a plant, soil and microbial scientists at MSU and lead author of the study, in a press release. "But the reason for occurrence of these hot spots has mystified soil microbiologists since it was discovered several decades ago."

For the study, the researchers solved the mechanism behind the N20 hotspots using a powerful X-ray scanner. First, they collected soil samples from the university's Kellogg Biological Station Long-term Ecological Research site. Then, they used the synchrotron scanning facilities at Argonne National Laboratory. This scanner is much more powerful version of a medical CT and can easily penetrate the soil, allowing the researchers to accurately characterize the environments where nitrous oxide is produced an emitted.

The researchers found that the size of pores in the soil play a crucial role in the potential of decomposing leaves in producing and emitting nitrous oxide. In larger pores, the researchers observed that leaf particles act as a sponge that soaks up water from the pores, creating a micro-habitat for N20-producing bacteria. On the other hand, leaf particles can't be soaked up in small pores because these pores hold water more tightly. Bactria won't be able to produce large quantities of nitrous oxide without the additional moisture. Additionally, smaller pores will make it more difficult for the gas produced to leave the soil before being consumed by bacteria.

Nitrous oxide emissions were mostly driven by agricultural practices. This greenhouse gas has about 300 times greater global warming potential than carbon dioxide.

Tagsnitrous oxide, Greenhouse gas, Soil Pores, Leaves, Decomposition

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Eating Beans Instead of Beef Could Help Reduce Greenhouse Gases

Eating Healthier Food Could Help Mitigate Climate Change, Find Out How

Over 50 Trillion Kilograms of Carbon Will Be Released From Soil if Climate Change Doesn't Stop

Air Pollution Emitted Near the Equator More Detrimental Than Previously Thought

Wastewater Treatment Plants Emit More Greenhouse Gas Than Previously Thought

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For

NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA: First Science Data From Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
  2. 2 Microcephaly Zika Update: This Is How the Zika Virus Causes Microcephaly
  3. 3 Astronomers Find Planet Hotter Than Most Stars Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'
  4. 4 Internet Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
  5. 5 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics