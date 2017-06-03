naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA psyche coral bleaching black hole Sleep Loss

Internet Addicts May Experience Increase Heart rate, Blood Pressure When Not Using the Internet

By John Raphael
Jun 03, 2017 10:31 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Internet
People who are addicted to the internet may experience significant changes in their physiological state when they stop their internet usage.
(Photo : Axel Schmidt/Getty Images)

A new study revealed that people who are addicted to the internet may experience significant changes in their physiological state, such as increased in blood pressure and heart rate, when they stop their internet usage.

The study, published in the journal Current PLOS One, showed that the physiological changes people with problematically high-internet usage when they are withdrawn from their devices are mirrored with increased feelings of anxiety.

"We have known for some time that people who are over-dependent on digital devices report feelings of anxiety when they are stopped from using them," said Phil Reed, a professor at Swansea University and lead author of the study, in a press release. "But now we can see that these psychological effects are accompanied by actual physiological changes."

For the study, the researchers enrolled 144 participants between the age of 18 and 33 years old. The researchers measured the heart rate and blood pressure of the participants before and after their internet use. Additionally, the participants' self-reported internet addiction and anxiety levels were also measured by the researchers.

The researchers observed that people addicted to the internet experience 3 to 4 percent increase in their heart rate and blood pressure immediately after they stopped using the internet. In some participants, the rise in heart rate and blood pressure were significantly higher. However, the researchers noted that the physiological change experienced by the participants were not enough to be life-threatening.

Interestingly, the physiological changes experienced by those addicted in the internet are akin to the withdrawal symptoms experienced by those terminating their use of addictive substances, including alcohol, heroin and cannabis. Despite being non-fatal, the researchers noted that increased blood pressure and heart rate could be linked with increased levels of anxiety. Furthermore, physiological changes could also alter the hormonal system of the body, reducing its immune responses.

"Whether problematic internet use turns out to be an addiction - involving physiological and psychological withdrawal effects - or whether compulsions are involved that do not necessitate such withdrawal effects - is yet to be seen, but these results seem to show that, for some people, it is likely to be an addiction," said Roberto Truzoli, a professor at Milan University and co-author of the study, in a statement.

Tagsinternet, computers, Withdrawal Symptoms, physiology

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

People Addicted to Internet More Likely to Suffer From Mental Health Problems

Google Aims to Expand Its High Speed Wireless-Fiber Connection

American Academy of Pediatrics Warns About the Negative Effects of Children Being Exposed to Virtual Violence

Don’t Be A Loner! Study Shows Loneliness Can Kill You

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring From the Inside
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Internet Addicts May Experience Increase Heart rate, Blood Pressure When Not Using the Internet

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Artist's Concept of Psyche Spacecraft with Five-Panel Array NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy
  2. 2 World biggest floating Solar Power Plan - China World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid
  3. 3 Meal Time Your Meal Times Could Greatly Influence Your Body Clocks
  4. 4 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
  5. 5 Research Shows San Andreas Fault May Be Overdue For Large Earthquake Scientists Discover Extra Layer in Earth's Mantle
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics