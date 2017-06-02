naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA sun climate change solar power black hole

Rockfalls Explained: Yosemite Cliffs Reveal How Heat Causes the Collapse

By Naia Carlos
Jun 02, 2017 12:37 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Yosemite National Park Remains Open As Rim Fire Continues In Burn On Park's Western Edge

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rising temperatures increase the danger of cliffs cracking and loose rocks toppling down below. Rockfalls, the fastest type of landslide and characterized by newly detached rock fallind rapidly down a steep slope, can be caused by a number of different factors.

According to a report from Mercury News, heat also plays a huge role in the phenomenon of rockfalls. In a new study of domes and cliffs in Sierra Nevada, researchers discovered that cooler times bring less risk of toppling rocks endangering lives of people and wildlife.

Menlo Park-based U.S. Geological Survey scientist Brian Collins explained and U.S. Park Service geologist Greg Stock analyzed the patterns of 228 previous rockfalls in Yosemite with unknown causes. The pair found out that about 15 percent took place during the hottest time of the day - noon to 6 p.m. - in the warmest months of July to September. Random occurrence would not reach those rates and would be limited to about 6 percent.

The pair also climbed Yosemite's Royal Arches and discovered that during a hot summer afternoon an unstable slab of rock moves off a cliff by eight millimeters. On cool nights, it moves back by seven millimeters.

"Cliffs move in and out, and detach," Collins explained. "People look at landscape as static, that it will be there forever. But it's changing all the time."

Yosemite isn't the only place where rockfalls occur, although the phenomenon hasn't killed a huge number of people - only about 15 people over the past 150 years.

Even the world's majestic mountains like Everest can be vulnerable to such destruction. According to a report from Phys Org, the famous Hillary Step just a few meters from the elusive summit has even already partially collapsed. The Nepal Mountaineering Association has refuted the claim, though.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geosciences.

TagsYosemite National Park, rockfall, Brian Collins, Greg Stock, national parks

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

Great Barrier Reef Now Irrevocably Damaged, Experts Say Improvement is No Longer Achievable

Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Erupts, Raising Aviation Alert to Highest Level

Scientists Discover Extra Layer in Earth's Mantle

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring From the Inside
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 World biggest floating Solar Power Plan - China World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid
  2. 2 Faceless Fish Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
  3. 3 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
  4. 4 First 3D-Printed Blood Vessel Transplant Successful in Monkeys! Biotech Breakthrough on the Way Scientists Unlock a Key Cognitive Ability of Monkeys
  5. 5 Jupiter's Rings Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring From the Inside
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics