naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA black hole moon climate change coral bleaching

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Aims for Sun Orbit by 2018

By Naia Carlos
Jun 01, 2017 11:11 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Solar Eruptions
the spacecraft that will be used in the mission has been renamed the Parker Solar Probe in honor of astrophysicist Eugene Parker.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the mission that will bring humanity to the sun, will be sending a spacecraft within 40 million miles of the sun's surface. To be launched in the summer of 2018, the project will be mankind's first trip to a star.

According to a report from NASA, the spacecraft that will be used in the mission has been renamed the Parker Solar Probe in honor of astrophysicist Eugene Parker. Parker is the S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago.

Parker is known for publishing a breakthrough article on solar wind in 1958, which became a significant step in understanding how stars interact with heavenly objects. This event is the first time NASA has ever named a spacecraft in honor of a living person.

"Parker Solar Probe is going to answer questions about solar physics that we've puzzled over for more than six decades," Parker Solar Probe project scientist Nicola Fox explained. "It's a spacecraft loaded with technological breakthroughs that will solve many of the largest mysteries about our star, including finding out why the sun's corona is so much hotter than its surface. And we're very proud to be able to carry Gene's name with us on this amazing voyage of discovery."

This probe has been in the works since 2008 and seven times closer to completion than any other mission ever, according to a report from Gizmodo. Targeting the sun's outermost atmosphere or "corona", it's expected to collect valuable data on solar wind and space weather that can affect life on Earth.

"The solar probe is going to a region of space that has never been explored before," Parker said. "It's very exciting that we'll finally get a look. One would like to have some more detailed measurements of what's going on in the solar wind. I'm sure that there will be some surprises. There always are."

TagsParker Solar Probe, Eugene Parker, sun, NASA, Nicola Fox

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

Scientists Discover Extra Layer in Earth's Mantle

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring From the Inside

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy
  2. 2 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  3. 3 Driven By Sustainability Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'
  4. 4 Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics