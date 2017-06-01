naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA black hole moon climate change coral bleaching

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

By John Raphael
Jun 01, 2017 11:17 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Robert Bigelow
Bigelow openly believes in the existence and claims that they are already living among us.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas real estate mogul and one of the top players in the space exploration industry, openly believes in the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence or aliens. He even claims that aliens have already arrived on Earth with some living amongs us.

In an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes", the 73-year-old founder and CEO of Bigelow Aerospace shared that his interest with aliens started after hearing the story of his grandparents' "close encounter" with aliens. He also admitted that he also experienced close encounters with aliens, but failed to describe it in full detail.

"I'm absolutely convinced. That's all there is to it," Bigelow said during his interview with Lara Logan of 60 Minutes. "There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence. And I spent millions and millions and millions -- I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject."

When Bigelow was asked if his openly believing in the existence of aliens could have some implication in his reputations, Bigelow simply answered that he doesn't care.

"It's not gonna make a difference. It's not gonna change reality of what I know," Bigelow said.

Bigelow also believes that you don't need to space to encounter these so-called aliens. He claims that "It's just like right under people's noses."

The Bigelow Aerospace is the company responsible for the inflatable spacecraft that served as an alternative for the metal structures presently used by astronauts. Bigelow invested in the space industry even without any formal training in science and engineering. He bought the inflatable technology from NASA after the Congress shut down the program in 2000.

So far, two of these inflatable spacecraft are already in orbit and being monitored in Bigelow's very own mission control in Las Vegas. However, only sensors are inside the inflatable spacecrafts and no human has ever entered it ever since its deployment.

TagsAliens, Robert Bigelow, Inflatable habitat, extraterrestrial life, Bigelow Aerospace

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Have Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namibia's Strange Fairy Circles

No, Space Aliens are Not Communicating Through Strange Signals From Stars

Jesus-Led Aliens to Invade Earth on 2017, Conspiracy Theorist Claims

China Completes Construction of the World's Largest Telescope to Broaden the Search for Alien Life

Drake Equation: Finding the Probability of Intelligent Life Existing in Other Planets

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring From the Inside

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy
  2. 2 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  3. 3 Driven By Sustainability Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'
  4. 4 Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics