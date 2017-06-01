Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

Bigelow openly believes in the existence and claims that they are already living among us. (Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas real estate mogul and one of the top players in the space exploration industry, openly believes in the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence or aliens. He even claims that aliens have already arrived on Earth with some living amongs us.

In an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes", the 73-year-old founder and CEO of Bigelow Aerospace shared that his interest with aliens started after hearing the story of his grandparents' "close encounter" with aliens. He also admitted that he also experienced close encounters with aliens, but failed to describe it in full detail.

"I'm absolutely convinced. That's all there is to it," Bigelow said during his interview with Lara Logan of 60 Minutes. "There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence. And I spent millions and millions and millions -- I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject."

When Bigelow was asked if his openly believing in the existence of aliens could have some implication in his reputations, Bigelow simply answered that he doesn't care.

"It's not gonna make a difference. It's not gonna change reality of what I know," Bigelow said.

Bigelow also believes that you don't need to space to encounter these so-called aliens. He claims that "It's just like right under people's noses."

The Bigelow Aerospace is the company responsible for the inflatable spacecraft that served as an alternative for the metal structures presently used by astronauts. Bigelow invested in the space industry even without any formal training in science and engineering. He bought the inflatable technology from NASA after the Congress shut down the program in 2000.

So far, two of these inflatable spacecraft are already in orbit and being monitored in Bigelow's very own mission control in Las Vegas. However, only sensors are inside the inflatable spacecrafts and no human has ever entered it ever since its deployment.

