naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals ISS cancer

Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namib Desert's Fairy Circles

By John Raphael
Jan 19, 2017 05:15 AM EST
Namib Desert
A new study has finally offered some new insights regarding the formation of the so-called "Fairy Circles" that litter the dry grasslands of the Namib Desert in the southwestern coast of Africa.
(Photo : USGS/Getty Images)

A new study has finally offered some new insights regarding the formation of the so-called "Fairy Circles" that litter the dry grasslands of the Namib Desert in the southwestern coast of Africa.

The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that the presence of the strange circles of barren land accentuated by a rim of tall grass can be well explained by combining two of the best theories explaining its formation.

There have been many theories regarding the formation of the fairy circles. These theories range from the supernatural, such as the "feet of gods' and aliens, to more scientific explanations, including poison gas, industrious termites and self-organizing plants.

Out of those theories, scientists have been long debating between the termite hypothesis and self-organizing plant hypothesis. Now, a team of mathematicians decided to put the theories together.

"Only by considering the interaction between both termites and vegetation self-organization can we obtain such a comprehensive description of all the main properties reported for Fairy Circles," explained Juan A. Bonachela, an assistant professor from the University of Strathclyde and a co-author of the new study, in a report from Gizmodo.

For the study, the researchers tried to recreate the vegetation patterns of the fairy circles using the two theories separately and together. In their simulations, the researchers were able to reproduce the same large-scale hexagonal pattern.

The researchers hypothesize that sand termites called Psammotermes allocerus create the bare patches by killing the plants above them. These patches facilitate water accumulation underneath the soil. As the moisture continue to increase in the patch, plants takes advantage of the additional water source by spreading their plastic-like roots underneath the patch, creating the vegetation ring at the outer boundary of the fairy circle.

While the new research can readily be applied in similar landscapes that features similar strange circles, the researchers noted that it is still not clear whether the similar model can be applied to every situation.

TagsFairy Circle, Namib Desert, termites, Self-Organizing Plants, Africa

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Explain the Mystery Behind Killer Whale's Menopause

Amazing Discovery: 2,500-Year-Old City Uncovered in Greece

Wonders of Nature: The Secret Behind the Singing Fish Mystery

Ancient Crops Shed Light on Madagascar Migration Mystery

Researchers Baffled Over 21 Million-Year-Old Monkey Fossil Found in North America

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals
science

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump

Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namib Desert's Fairy Circles

Malaria Drug Successfully Treated Chemotherapy-Resistant Brain Cancer
tech

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics