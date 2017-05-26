SpaceX Going Big: Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters Falcon Heavy

SpaceX begins testing of the booster for its Falcon Heavy rocket. The rocket will be three times more powerful, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (Photo : SpaceX/YouTube Screenshot)

SpaceX is going big as Elon Musk's company begins testing of their boosters for their biggest rocket, the Falcon Heavy. The company even gave the public a sneak peek of the testing through a video clip showing side boosters of the Falcon Heavy.

Elon Musk followed it with a Tweet, saying that Falcon Heavy will be three times more powerful than what was shown in the clip. Musk also said that he expects the launch to be "exciting."

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the first Falcon Heavy sometime this summer. Two of its boosters will be reused from previous flights. But the vehicle will be innovatively constructed, making it a one-of-a-kind and extraordinary piece of machine. It's expected to be capable of pushing 54 metric tons to space, according to Engadget.

The Falcon Heavy, considered as SpaceX's biggest rocket, is also called a "megarocket" by some. The boosters underwent static fire tests in McGregor last week. This means SpaceX and its claimed most powerful rocket is almost ready for its maiden flight.

"Static fire test of a Falcon Heavy side booster completed in McGregor, TX last week," a SpaceX official said in a Tweet accompanied by the video of the test. This booster previously launched Thaicom 8."

Falcon Heavy is this times three. One way or another, launch is guaranteed to be exciting ... https://t.co/FPUNALj0Hd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2017

In the video of the booster's static test, it shows a booster producing what appears to be a great amount of smoke. The power produced by the booster cannot be denied. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, however, explained that the smoke is not a big deal.

"Btw, that cloud is almost entirely steam, including dark parts (like a storm)," Musk said.

The highly anticipated launch of SpaceX biggest rocket Falcon Heavy is due to the consistent exposure to the media as the company has been promoting Falcon Heavy since 2013. The test only proves that SpaceX is nearing the completion of its goal to launch its biggest rocket.