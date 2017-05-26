naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon cancer ISS

SpaceX Going Big: Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters Falcon Heavy

By Jess F.
May 26, 2017 12:41 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation
SpaceX begins testing of the booster for its Falcon Heavy rocket. The rocket will be three times more powerful, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
(Photo : SpaceX/YouTube Screenshot)

SpaceX is going big as Elon Musk's company begins testing of their boosters for their biggest rocket, the Falcon Heavy. The company even gave the public a sneak peek of the testing through a video clip showing side boosters of the Falcon Heavy.

Elon Musk followed it with a Tweet, saying that Falcon Heavy will be three times more powerful than what was shown in the clip. Musk also said that he expects the launch to be "exciting."

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the first Falcon Heavy sometime this summer. Two of its boosters will be reused from previous flights. But the vehicle will be innovatively constructed, making it a one-of-a-kind and extraordinary piece of machine. It's expected to be capable of pushing 54 metric tons to space, according to Engadget.

The Falcon Heavy, considered as SpaceX's biggest rocket, is also called a "megarocket" by some. The boosters underwent static fire tests in McGregor last week. This means SpaceX and its claimed most powerful rocket is almost ready for its maiden flight.

"Static fire test of a Falcon Heavy side booster completed in McGregor, TX last week," a SpaceX official said in a Tweet accompanied by the video of the test. This booster previously launched Thaicom 8."

In the video of the booster's static test, it shows a booster producing what appears to be a great amount of smoke. The power produced by the booster cannot be denied. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, however, explained that the smoke is not a big deal.

"Btw, that cloud is almost entirely steam, including dark parts (like a storm)," Musk said.

The highly anticipated launch of SpaceX biggest rocket Falcon Heavy is due to the consistent exposure to the media as the company has been promoting Falcon Heavy since 2013. The test only proves that SpaceX is nearing the completion of its goal to launch its biggest rocket.

TagsFalcon Heavy, Spacex, rocket, biggest rocket, Rocket boosters, SpaceX rocket boosters, SpaceX Falcon heavy, rockets, rocket launch, Static test, Elon Musk

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Elon Musk Reveals What His Boring Company Underground Tunnels Systems Are For -- It Has Something To Do With Hyperloop

To Get to Mars, Mankind Should Mine Rocket Fuel on the Moon

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

Orders for Tesla's Solar Roof Now Open, Will Elon Musk's New Brainchild Revolutionize Solar Power Harvesting and Storage?

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy

Cassini Observes Summer Solstice in Saturn, Prepares for Sixth Ring-Grazing Orbit

NASA Fast-tracks 'Psyche' Mission to Explore a Metal Asteroid

Ancient Earth Could Have Been Donut-Shaped 'Synestia' Form, Study Suggests

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  2. 2 NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Millions Of Black Holes Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy
  3. 3 Nuclear Power Plants Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant
  4. 4 Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics