naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change moon ISS International Space Station

NASA Fast-tracks 'Psyche' Mission to Explore a Metal Asteroid

By Jess F.
May 26, 2017 09:32 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
NASA’s New Discovery Missions
NASA's Psyche mission to explore a metal asteroid was fast tracked. The mission will be launched earlier, which means it will start the exploration in advance.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA will soon explore a metal asteroid up close. Reports say that the agency is fast-tracking its Psyche mission by moving the launch up one year.

The mission will be launched in 2023 and will rendezvous with the main belt asteroid in 2026 -- four years ahead of the original plan. This means scientists will get to study metal asteroids sooner than expected.

"We challenged the mission design team to explore if an earlier launch date could provide a more efficient trajectory to the asteroid Psyche, and they came through in a big way," Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington said in a statement. "This will enable us to fulfill our science objectives sooner and at a reduced cost."

There is a window for programs to launch earlier in 2021 or 2023. Lucy will launch in 2021 while Psyche, the mission tasks to explore a metal asteroid, will follow by 2023. The selection that helped fast-track the mission was done in January this year. The plan is to explore the metal asteroid called 16 Psyche.

"The biggest advantage is the excellent trajectory, which gets us there about twice as fast and is more cost effective," Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University in Tempe said in a statement. "We are all extremely excited that NASA was able to accommodate this earlier launch date. The world will see this amazing metal world so much sooner."

The earlier launch will help pave way for a revised trajectory believed to be more efficient without the need for Earth's gravity assist. Instead of the planet's gravity, the mission will use Mars gravity assist. This drastically shortens travel time, therefore, allowing the probe to start four years in advance. The revised trajectory will also bring the probe farther away from the sun eliminating the greater need for heat proofing.

"The change in plans is a great boost for the team and the mission," Psyche Project Manager Henry Stone at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. "Our mission design team did a fantastic job coming up with this ideal launch opportunity."

Space Systems Loral (SSL) is building the Psyche spacecraft for the probe. One major feature is the increased and redesigned high-powered solar array panels that will help the spacecraft move in a faster speed.

TagsNASA, NASA Psyche, psyche, 16 psyche, Psyche mission, Psyche probe, Metal asteroid, metallic asteroid, Asteroid belt

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Dawn Spacecraft Discovers Weird Bright Spots on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Continues Observation on Asteroid Belt

Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' Passed By Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know

Gigantic 400-Year-Old Asteroid to Fly Past the Earth on April 19

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

Join the Conversation

Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl

Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
T-rex
T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
space

SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy

Cassini Observes Summer Solstice in Saturn, Prepares for Sixth Ring-Grazing Orbit

NASA Fast-tracks 'Psyche' Mission to Explore a Metal Asteroid

Ancient Earth Could Have Been Donut-Shaped 'Synestia' Form, Study Suggests

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

This Is How Volkswagen Cheated US, European Emission Tests for at Least 6 Years

Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'

LISTEN: These AI-Created Sounds Have Never Been Heard Before
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  2. 2 NASA's WISE Telescope Reveals Millions Of Black Holes Two Supermassive Black Holes on a Collision Course in Nearby Galaxy
  3. 3 Nuclear Power Plants Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant
  4. 4 Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics