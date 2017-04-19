naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change australia animals New York

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' to Pass By Earth Tomorrow -- Here's What You Need to Know

By Jess F.
Apr 19, 2017 12:17 PM EDT
1998 The Killer asteroid in 'Armageddon.'
A huge asteroid passed by the Earth on April 19. It is not an extinction level asteroid, but if it were to hit the planet, it will cause a catastrophe. Pictured above is the the Killer asteroid in the movie "Armageddon."
(Photo : Handout/Getty Images)

Astronomers tracking asteroid 2014 J025 need not look far to examine the rock. The space object comfortably brushed by Earth on April 19.

Scientists have been tracking the asteroid since 2014. It is about 2,000 feet, making it the largest asteroid to approach Earth within this proximity since 2004. NASA has previously warned about the passing of the mile-wide asteroid.

"Although there is no possibility for the asteroid to collide with our planet, this will be a very close approach for an asteroid this size," a NASA official from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.

The mile-wide mega asteroid, also known as "the rock," passed by the planet on April 19. The nearest distance is over one million miles (1.8 million kilometers). Scientists call it the "comfortable" phase since it is very unlikely to collide during transit.

Although not fatal, some experts say that smaller and less risky asteroids do pass the Earth at even nearer distances. Asteroid 2014 JO25 is not unlike the frequent ones -- it's gigantic with a reflective surface such as the moon.

"We know the time that the object is going to be closest within seconds, and the distance is known within hundreds of kilometers (miles)," Davide Farnocchia mathematician at Nasa's Near-Earth Object program, said in an interview.

Since astronomers have been looking at this particular asteroid since early 2000, they were able to predict its path. With its proximity, it can be seen in the sky, however, it can be viewed using a telescope. The naked eye has difficulties identifying the asteroid in a sea of stars. The space rock is expected to be visible for a couple of days starting April 19.

"The rock" despite its ferocious name is harmless to Earth. However, by itself, its energy is equivalent to 1,000 atom bombs. Despite not being an asteroid with "extinction level" credibility, experts warn that an impact from an asteroid this size would yield a calamity or global significance.

Tagsspace, Mega mile asteroid, asteroid, Asteroid pass by, 2014 JO25, 2014 J025, space rock, the rock, mega asteroid

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Gigantic 400-Year-Old Asteroid to Fly Past the Earth on April 19

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Includes Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Sciences

Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization

Intruder Alert! Asteroid Passes Inside Earth's Satellite Ring, 20 Times Nearer Than the Moon

Join the Conversation

Great White Shark

Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
Giraffe Calf
What Will Be the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf? Here's How You Can Submit Your Entry
An African Safari
Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

Astronaut Reveals Secret Treasure Map from Space, Sparking Treasure Hunt in the Caribbean

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' to Pass By Earth Tomorrow -- Here's What You Need to Know

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

World's First Flying Car 'AeroMobil 3.0' Finally Available for Pre-Order This Year
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Bright Leonid Fireball
Space

Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan Island: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Biology

Is Jesus Christ Real? Geneticist, Pastor Search for Jesus DNA in Groundbreaking Project

Most Popular

  1. 1 Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming NASA's Photo of Terrifying Giant Crack on Greenland's Petermann Glacier Raises Curiosity -- How Did It Form?
  2. 2 Scuba Diving WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video
  3. 3 An African Safari Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
  4. 4 Pluto Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet
  5. 5 Ear The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics