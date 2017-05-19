naturewn.com

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative

By Naia Carlos
May 19, 2017 03:04 PM EDT
 KFC
Colonel Sanders’ nephew just casually revealed the closely guarded recipe of the signature original chicken.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KFC's original chicken is practically an institute onto itself.

According to a report from Independent, Colonel Sanders' nephew just casually revealed the closely guarded recipe of the signature original chicken during an interview with Chicago Tribune's Jay Jones in 2016.

The interview was initially a travel feature on the Harland Sanders Café and Museum in the town of Corbin, where the Colonel first offered his iconic fried chicken in a service station. Nephew 67-year-old Joe Ledington pulled out an old scrapbook of his aunt - Sanders' second wife Claudia - who wrote the recipe of a fried chicken spice blend on the back of her last will and testament.

During the conversation, Ledington confirmed to Jones that the 11 herbs and spices did indeed make up the recipe of the famous fried chicken. Later, Sanders' nephew was more cautious in answering, saying that he couldn't say for sure if this was the receipe that has been a secret throughout the decades.

"Many people have made these claims over the years and no one has been accurate," the company said in a statement. "This one isn't either."

Along with 2 cups of white flour, the recipe that was recently revealed included the following ingredients: 2/3 tablespoon salt, 1/2 tablespoon thyme, 1/2 tablespoon basil, 1/3 tablespoon oregano, 1 tablespoon celery salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper, 1 tablespoon dried mustard, 4 tablespoons paprika, 2 tablespoons garlic salt, 1 tablespoon ground ginger, and 3 tablespoons white pepper.

Meanwhile, KFC is offering an alternative to their signature original recipe, according to a report from The Express. The new chicken alternative is called Nashville Hot, which is inspired by Nashville's original hot chicken shacks.

The company scoured the south to create the authentic spicy and smokey Nashville Hot chicken, a cayenne and paprika encrusted chicken that's served with gherkins.

