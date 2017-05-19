naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon Mars Earth climate change

Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists

By Naia Carlos
May 19, 2017 05:09 AM EDT
 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe
A new study offers new evidence of the multiverse.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

The multiverse is one of the most intriguing theories around, only it's one that has yet to be proven. The theory is that there are an infinite number of universes and ours is only a version of reality; the rest are in a dimension humans can't access (yet).

A new study has offered the best evidence so far of the existence of these parallel universes. According to a report from The Guardian, researchers recently analyzed what's called the "cold spot" that was spotted in the radiation from the formation of the universe over 13 billion years ago.

Blanketing the entire sky is the cosmic microwave background (CMB), which is a relic of the Big Bang that astronomers can observe for a peek at the early stages of the universe, a report from WIRED said. It has a temperature of 2.73 degrees above absolute zero, but there are certain anomalies like the cold spot that extends 1.8 billion light-years across and 0.00015 degrees colder than its surroundings.

The source of the cold spot, first detected in 2004 and again in 2013, is a mystery. Researchers say that it's not likely to have been produced during the birth of the universe, since the best current theory of its formation -- inflation -- would be mathematically challenging to explain otherwise. Meanwhile, the latest study disproves that the cold spot is just an optical illusion.

While it's still possible that it's merely a fluctuation caused by the standard theory of Big Bang, Durham University's Professor Tom Shanks said that there are more "exotic explanations" for the cold spot's existence.

"Perhaps the most exciting of these is that the Cold Spot was caused by a collision between our universe and another bubble universe," Shanks explained to the Royal Astronomical Society. "If further, more detailed, analysis ... proves this to be the case then the Cold Spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse."

The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Tagsuniverse, multiverse, parallel universe, Tom Shanks, multiverse, parallel universe, Earth, Big Bang, Universe formation

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Probes Accidental Human-Made Barrier Surrounding Earth

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

Homo Naledi Humanoids May Have Shared Earth With Humans, Roamed the Planet Less than 330,000 Years Ago

The Geology of Early Earth: New Evidence Show Planet was a Flat ‘Waterworld’

NASA: New Earth-Mass Ice Ball Planet 'Colder Than Hoth' Discovered Through Microlensing

Join the Conversation

T-rex

T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
space

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

To Get to Mars, Mankind Should Mine Rocket Fuel on the Moon

Less Than 100 Days Before the Great American Eclipse -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Cyclops Goat
Animals

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores -- What Is It?
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Exercise Good Diet, Exercise Can Potentially Prevent Osteoarthritis
  4. 4 Whale Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
  5. 5 Ceres Rotation and Occator Crater NASA Dawn Spacecraft Discovers Weird Bright Spots on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Continues Observation on Asteroid Belt
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics