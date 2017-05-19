naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon Mars Earth climate change

This Newly Discovered Planet has the Density of Styrofoam

By John Raphael
May 19, 2017 02:16 PM EDT
 KELT-11b
This is an artist's rendering of KELT-11b, a 'styrofoam'-density exoplanet orbiting a bright star in the southern hemisphere.
(Photo : Walter Robinson/Lehigh University/Press Release Image via Eurekalert)

Researchers at Leigh University, in collaboration with scientists from Vanderbilt University and Ohio State University, have discovered a distant planet that's about as dense as Styrofoam.

The planet, described in a paper published in The Astronomical Journal, is considered to be an extreme version of a gas planet. Dubbed as KELT-11b, the new planet orbits very close to its host star and takes less than five Earth days to complete an orbit.

"It is highly inflated, so that while it's only a fifth as massive as Jupiter, it is nearly 40 percent larger, making it about as dense as Styrofoam, with an extraordinarily large atmosphere," said  Joshua Pepper, astronomer and assistant professor of physics at Lehigh University, in a press release. "We were very surprised by the amazingly low density of this planet. It's extremely big for its mass. It's got a fifth of the mass of Jupiter but is puffed up into this really underdense planet."

For the study, the researchers used the two small robotic telescope of the KELT (Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescope) survey. These robotic telescopes scan the sky every night, measuring the brightness of about five million stars. As a good indicator of a planet, researchers look for stars that appear to dim temporarily at regular intervals. To verify that the dimming of the star is indeed caused by a planet, the researchers also use other telescopes to measure the gravitational wobble, or the slight tug a planet exerts on the star.

Luckily, KELT-11b orbits the brightest star in the southern hemisphere. The star, KELT-11 is extremely bright and already evolving into a red giant. This means that the KELT-11 has started using up its nuclear fuel and will soon devour the KELT-11b.

The KELT survey was made possible through the contributions of more than 30 institutions, including NASA, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Pennsylvania. The project was also joined by some 40 citizen scientists living in 10 countries across four continents.

TagsKELT Survey, transit, Exoplanet, KELT-11b

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Another Earth: Why Exoplanet Proxima B Could Support Alien Life

Join the Conversation

T-rex

T-Rex Could Easily Shatter Bones with Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Bite Force
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
Caterpillar
Tiny Fake Caterpillars Uncover Strange Global Predation Pattern
A Yellow Eyed Penguin on Enderby Island in the sub
New Zealand's Rare Yellow-Eyed Penguins Nearing Extinction and Climate Change Isn't the Only Culprit
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Vultures
Animal Vanity? Vultures Mysteriously Slather Their Faces With Mud as 'Makeup'
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
space

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms

Man's Journey to Mars Will Include a Year-Long Layover Around the Moon

Strange Light Flashes Spotted on Earth From Space Finally Explained

To Get to Mars, Mankind Should Mine Rocket Fuel on the Moon

Less Than 100 Days Before the Great American Eclipse -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

Clean Water Solution: MIT Develops New Electrochemical Method to Remove Micropollutants From Water

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Cyclops Goat
Animals

Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores -- What Is It?
  2. 2 The Dipole Repellent Explained: The Void That Is Pushing The Milky Way Through The Universe Proof of a Parallel Universe? Mysterious 'Cold Spot' Could Mean the Multiverse Actually Exists
  3. 3 Exercise Good Diet, Exercise Can Potentially Prevent Osteoarthritis
  4. 4 Whale Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
  5. 5 Ceres Rotation and Occator Crater NASA Dawn Spacecraft Discovers Weird Bright Spots on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Continues Observation on Asteroid Belt
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics