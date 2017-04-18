naturewn.com

North Korea's Missile Test Fails, US and South Korean Government Confirm

By Jess F.
Apr 18, 2017 10:59 AM EDT
South Korea Reacts To North Korean Missile Launch
North Korea's recent attempt to test missiles failed. The information was confirmed by both the U.S. and South Korea defense departments.
Both the U.S. and South Korea believe that the recent missile test by North Korea failed. Defense official confirmed that the test conducted was a failure.

Kim Jong Un showcased his new missiles during a parade last week. Reports say that the test was conducted after a large-scale military parade that can also be construed as a show of force. 

The U.S. Pacific Command tracked a missile activity past 5 p.m. last April 5, but the missile blew up immediately after its launch. In a report by CNN, defense officials revealed that the failed missiles test occurred in Sinpo, a port area in the eastern North Korea. This is also the place where a missile that fell into a Japanese sea was launch. Reports say that Sinpo is not only a testing and launch field for missiles but also a port for North Korea's submarine activities.

Despite knowing that the test was a failure, both the South Korean and U.S. government are still unable to determine the type of missiles that North Korea used. However, experts say that it could be some sort of a medium-range armory.

The alarming movement on the side of North Korea prompted the U.S. government, under the novice President Donald Trump, to also show force by sending troops near North Korea. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was immediately briefed about the failed test as he was in Seoul for a previously scheduled trip.

Pence, during an address in Seoul, said this is a "challenging time" for everyone. He also pledged support and alliance to South Korea. Although the U.S. government is still trying to resolve the issue "peacefully" it is not something that they can allow to linger.

"There is an international consensus now, including the Chinese leadership, that this is a situation that just cannot continue," H.R. McMaster, Trump's U.S. national security adviser, said in an interview with CNBC.

To which foreign secretary Boris Johnson supported by saying, "They must stop these belligerent acts and comply with UN resolutions."

Meanwhile, South Korean officials during a National Security Council meeting announced that they condemn the "serious threat" to the Korean peninsula as well as the international repercussions of the move.

