naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife Saturn Cassini Spacecraft HIV

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

By Jess F.
May 12, 2017 12:48 PM EDT
Crab Nebula
NASA released a stunning image of Crab Nebula. The final render was achieved by combining data from various instruments such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA recently released a stunning image of a crab nebula. The finished product reveals astonishing details and colors that could only be achieved by combining several instruments.

To arrive at final render, NASA combined data gathered by the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) that's capable of capturing the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum, the Chandra X-ray Observatory that provided the X-ray glow data, the Hubble Space Telescope with its visible-light view and the Spitzer Space Telescope with its infrared perspective.

When combined, the stunning image of a crab nebula was produced. According to NASA, a crab nebula is an iconic supernova, a remnant in the Milky Way galaxy. A crab nebula is composed of the filamentary cloud of gas and dust, which also emits stunning colors when viewed from different instruments.

To further show the striking details captured by many different and innovative instruments. NASA released a video showing the crab nebula. The image of the crab nebula turns from its composite state into a red-colored radio-light view in the view.

The red color indicates the fierce "wind" of charged particles from the energized nebula that emits radio waves. It then turns into a yellow infrared image that highlights the glow of dust particles. The crab nebula also turns into green courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope. The green color shows the hot filamentary structures of the nebula. It then turns into blue, an ultraviolet image before it turns into its purple X-ray state.

The play of colors emphasized the different elements composing the crab nebula. By merging all data, scientists can look at the formation in many different forms making the analysis easier.

The famous Crab Nebula was seen by Chinese and astronomers in 1054. It is located about 6,500 light-years away from the planet. The Crab Nebula is in the center of a super-dense neutron star.

TagsCrab Nebula, NASA, Supernova Remnant, Crab Nebula Neutron star, Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Telescope, Very Large Array, Chandra X-ray Observaory, milky way, galaxy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Subsurface Energy Source Gives New Hope to Search for Alien Life

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted a Festive Glowing Red Nebula

NASA's James Webb Telescope Has One Downside -- Repair is Impossible Once in Space

Join the Conversation

Lion

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
Louie baby dinosaur
Baby Louie Gets a Name! Fossilized Chinese 'Baby Dragon' Finally Identified as a New Dinosaur Species
Dinosaur
Meet Zuul, the Destroyer of Shins: Newly Discovered 75-Million-Year-Old Armored Dinosaur Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster
Tarsier
Two New Species of ‘Yoda-Like’ Tarsiers Discovered in Indonesian Island
Bear charges Tahoe Men
RIP Jasper: Mother Bear Near Lake Tahoe Accidentally Shot Dead by Washoe County Deputy
Dolphin
France Finally Joins Ban on Breeding Captive Killer Whales, Dolphins
Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US
Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
space

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon

NASA May Conduct Yearlong Mission to the Moon in Preparation for 2030 Mars Mission
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This New Massive Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands Can Power 785,000 Homes

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics