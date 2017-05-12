naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife Cassini Spacecraft Saturn NASA Cassini

NASA May Conduct Yearlong Mission to the Moon in Preparation for 2030 Mars Mission

By Jess F.
May 12, 2017 09:17 AM EDT
Buzz Aldrin Poses next To The U.S. flag On Moon
NASA may send humans for a yearlong mission to the moon to prepare for the 2030 mission to Mars. The lunar mission will test technologies developed for use on the red planet.
(Photo : NASA/Liaison)

In order to succeed in the ambitious mission to Mars, scientists and engineers deem it necessary to conduct a yearlong mission to the moon. Sending men to the moon for a year will test-drive NASA's ability to send humans to Mars. NASA made the announcement last May 9

During the Humans to Mars Summit in Washington D.C., Greg Williams, the NASA deputy associate administrator for policy plans of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, explained the actions involved in sending humans to Mars.

The moon will serve as a "deep-space" gateway for long-haul space exploration programs. The manned mission to the moon will prepare the agency for the mission to Mars and, possibly, in many other multi-planetary missions in the Solar System. During NASA's yearlong mission to the moon, the astronaut will test technologies that will also be deployed to Mars come 2030.

In the future, scientists and engineers are also considering the moon to became the launching point for human transport across planets. NASA's yearlong mission to the moon is slated to start in 2027 and it is considered to be one of the future milestones of the Journey to Mars.

Establishing a colony on Mars and sending a crewed mission to the red planet is not an easy feat. During the discussion, the NASA official said that there are at least five missions -- four of which are crewed -- to help deliver hardware, habitat and other necessities to Mars.

The last will use the Deep Space Transport that's capable of carrying humans to Mars. Currently, NASA partners are working with other companies to develop such technology.

"If we could conduct a yearlong crewed mission on this Deep Space Transport in cislunar space, we believe we will know enough that we could then send this thing, crewed, on a 1,000-day mission to the Mars system and back," Greg Williams of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate said in a statement.

They call the mission the "shakedown" cruise. If this pushes through, the world will witness a new milestone -- a yearlong mission to the moon, before mankind finally set foot on Mars.

TagsLunar Mission, Yearlong mission to the moon, moon, Moon mission, Lunar Mission, Journey to Mars, Mission to mars, Manned mission to Mars, NASA, NASA news, Deep space transporter, Deep space gateway

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cassini Spots 'Bands of Bright Lights' of Methane Clouds Across Saturn's Moon Titan, Spacecraft Nearing Grand Finale Completion

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet to Light Up May Skies Next Week -- What You Need to Know

NASA Cassini Beams Back Video of First Dive, Images of Saturn's Moon Enceladus

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Performs First of 22 Dives Into Danger Zone Between Saturn's Rings for Its Grand Finale

Join the Conversation

Lion

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
Louie baby dinosaur
Baby Louie Gets a Name! Fossilized Chinese 'Baby Dragon' Finally Identified as a New Dinosaur Species
Dinosaur
Meet Zuul, the Destroyer of Shins: Newly Discovered 75-Million-Year-Old Armored Dinosaur Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster
Tarsier
Two New Species of ‘Yoda-Like’ Tarsiers Discovered in Indonesian Island
Bear charges Tahoe Men
RIP Jasper: Mother Bear Near Lake Tahoe Accidentally Shot Dead by Washoe County Deputy
Dolphin
France Finally Joins Ban on Breeding Captive Killer Whales, Dolphins
Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US
Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
space

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon

NASA May Conduct Yearlong Mission to the Moon in Preparation for 2030 Mars Mission

Giant Lava Waves Spotted Surging Violently in Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io

Secret Military Space Shuttle Lands in Florida With a Sonic Boom

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Discovers Dark Sand Dunes on Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics